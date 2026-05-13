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LG Electronics PuroTec™: How a Proprietary Antimicrobial Glass Powder Is Driving the Company’s Advanced Materials Expansion
The materials used to construct our spaces, devices and technologies are evolving to meet rising hygiene standards across industries. Across sectors such as healthcare and consumer electronics, manufacturers are looking for material-level solutions that can deliver lasting protection without compromising product design or performance. To meet growing demand from both manufacturers and consumers for material innovation that delivers stronger safety and hygiene, LG Electronics (LG) developed LG PuroTec™, an antimicrobial glass-based powder designed to deliver consistent, lasting hygiene protection at the material level.
PuroTec was developed by LG’s advanced materials business, which officially launched in 2023 to expand beyond finished products into material-level innovation. Building on years of research into antimicrobial technologies for enhancing home appliance hygiene, the business has become a new growth engine, with continued investment fueling a step-change in revenue growth. So what makes PuroTec different — and why are manufacturers paying attention?
The Science Behind PuroTec
Engineered exclusively with LG’s proprietary technologies, PuroTec is designed to deliver both hygiene performance and material flexibility. The primary advantage of this antimicrobial innovation lies in its dual-protection capability, which helps inhibit microbial activity on material surfaces that may cause odors and stains, enabling more hygienic use. Just a small amount of PuroTec added to materials during the production process enables long-lasting antimicrobial protection at the material level. For OEMs, this translates to a competitive edge while for end-users, it means cleaner, more hygienic and more durable products.
PuroTec is designed to preserve the integrity of the host material. This means the physical properties of plastics are left unchanged (for example, a clear plastic can retain its transparency without significantly compromising the original design), giving manufacturers greater design freedom. Additionally, because the glass powder is integrated directly into the material during production, it provides long-term efficacy, with its hygienic properties lasting the entire lifespan of the product.
Taking PuroTec to Global Markets
Developing the technology was one challenge. Bringing it to the world’s largest manufacturing markets was the next. In 2026, LG introduced PuroTec at two major industrial materials exhibitions — each with a distinct strategic objective.
At Plastindia 2026, India’s largest industrial materials showcase, LG’s advanced materials business made its first-ever appearance in the Indian market. The mission was to make inroads into the country’s fast-growing manufacturing sector by discovering new B2B opportunities via personalized consultations. At our booth, we introduced how easily PuroTec can be integrated into products of all different kinds — home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners, everyday items, such as bathroom accessories and functional sportswear, as well as interior products and commercial construction materials.
At Chinaplas 2026, one of the world’s top three industrial material exhibitions, the focus shifted to establishing technical leadership. With over 4,000 participating companies from 150 countries, the Shanghai-held event was the perfect forum for reinforcing our credibility in material innovation. Inside our largest-ever Chinaplas booth, we presented PuroTec’s effectiveness through real-world applications, including automotive components. Visitors were able to see firsthand how this unique powder can provide effective antimicrobial material protection without altering a material’s original properties.
We also took the stage at the event’s Additive Seminar, where Lee Ki-chang, a specialist from Home Appliance Solution Company, responsible for the Chinese market, delivered a presentation titled, “Elevating Hygiene Value: LG PuroTec as an Essential Antimicrobial for Plastics.” Lee shared insights into the critical role that antimicrobial additives play in enhancing product safety and value, outlining the key benefits of LG’s hygiene-focused solution for B2B customers. See more from the Chinaplas 2026 exhibition on our LinkedIn page.
Scaling for Growth
Ambition without capacity is just a story. So alongside our market expansion, we have been building the infrastructure to back it up. LG currently holds 420 patents related to glass powder technology and operates a manufacturing facility at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea, with an annual production capacity of 4,500 tons. To meet growing demand, we are set to open a new glass powder production plant in Haiphong, Vietnam, later this year — positioning us closer to key customers across Southeast Asia.
Beyond Antimicrobial
PuroTec is our flagship product, but it is not the only application of our glass powder platform. Through continuous research, we are expanding the reach of our glass powder technology into new areas. Our water-soluble Marine Restoration Materials provide nutrients for algae and support the healthy growth of coastal vegetation such as reeds and mangroves—key blue carbon ecosystems—thereby contributing to the restoration of marine environments and long-term carbon reduction. Mineral Wash, an eco-conscious laundry ingredient designed for detergent manufacturers, can be used either on its own or in combination with other detergent components, including surfactants. These are different challenges, but they share the same foundation: LG’s proprietary glass powder technology, applied in ways we are only beginning to explore.
What Comes Next
“Our strategy is to rapidly expand the advanced materials business by leveraging our accumulated technology,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Starting with our flagship antimicrobial material, LG PuroTec, we will deliver a full range of glass-based powders optimized for the specific requirements of B2B customers across diverse industries, creating a foundation for shared success.”
For LG, the advanced materials business is more than a new revenue stream. It reflects the belief that LG’s core technologies, built through decades of home appliance innovation, can create value far beyond finished products. PuroTec is where that story begins.
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