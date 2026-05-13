LG Electronics Purotec™: How a Proprietary Antimicrobial Glass Powder Is Driving the Company’s Advanced Materials Expansion

The materials used to construct our spaces, devices and technologies are evolving to meet rising hygiene standards across industries. Across sectors such as healthcare and consumer electronics, manufacturers are looking for material-level solutions that can deliver lasting protection without compromising product design or performance. To meet growing demand from both manufacturers and consumers for material innovation that delivers stronger safety and hygiene, LG Electronics (LG) developed LG PuroTec™, an antimicrobial glass-based powder designed to deliver consistent, lasting hygiene protection at the material level.

PuroTec was developed by LG’s advanced materials business, which officially launched in 2023 to expand beyond finished products into material-level innovation. Building on years of research into antimicrobial technologies for enhancing home appliance hygiene, the business has become a new growth engine, with continued investment fueling a step-change in revenue growth. So what makes PuroTec different — and why are manufacturers paying attention?

The Science Behind PuroTec

Engineered exclusively with LG’s proprietary technologies, PuroTec is designed to deliver both hygiene performance and material flexibility. The primary advantage of this antimicrobial innovation lies in its dual-protection capability, which helps inhibit microbial activity on material surfaces that may cause odors and stains, enabling more hygienic use. Just a small amount of PuroTec added to materials during the production process enables long-lasting antimicrobial protection at the material level. For OEMs, this translates to a competitive edge while for end-users, it means cleaner, more hygienic and more durable products.