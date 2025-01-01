About Cookies on This Site

Close-up of transparent glass beads

Marine Restoration Material

A water-soluble glass powder that supports the long-term recovery of marine ecosystems and contributes to the creation of diverse carbon sinks.

What is Marine Restoration Material?Sustainability Value

What is Marine Restoration Material?

Marine Restoration Material is water-soluble glass powder engineered to steadily and precisely release targeted mineral ions into the water, fostering the growth of diverse marine life while contributing to the restoration of marine ecosystems.

Sunlight filtering through deep blue ocean water

Marine Glass Technology

From glass to the ocean, 

how does Marine Glass Technology work?

By adjusting the dissolution rate and the types of targeted minerals, Marine Glass can continuously supply nutrients tailored to specific marine organisms. This process supports biodiversity and helps establish healthier, more resilient ocean environments.

Step 01

Marine Glass dissolves within the ocean.

Step 02

Mineral Ions are generated.

Step 03

Mineral Ions help algae & seaweed grow.

Step 04

Algal growth drives ocean restoration.

School of fish swimming above colorful coral reef

Sustainability Values

How does Marine Glass affect the environment we live in?

Marine Glass contributes to marine ecosystem restoration by creating fish habitats, preserving biodiversity, and fostering ocean environments that absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Building on these functions, they stand out for their unique sustainability values, emphasizing ecological balance and long-term environmental benefits, thereby supporting healthier ecosystems and a more sustainable future.

Marine Forest Management

By supplying nutrients to the ocean, it expands marine forests and creates fish habitats, which in turn support biodiversity.

Blue Carbon Maximization

By fostering the growth of halophytes and seaweeds, it maximizes blue carbon absorption and reduces atmospheric CO₂, the main cause of climate change.

