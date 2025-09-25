About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Life’s Good with solutions made for your world. LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company. We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere.  From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities. From mobility experiences to viewing experiences. And the components that make it all possible. Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users, thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation. With 70 years of expertise in making life better, LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet. Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change. That’s what makes LG’s solutions different. Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology. Integrated solutions that grow your business. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Life’s Good with solutions made for your world. LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company. We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere.  From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities. From mobility experiences to viewing experiences. And the components that make it all possible. Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users, thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation. With 70 years of expertise in making life better, LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet. Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change. That’s what makes LG’s solutions different. Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology. Integrated solutions that grow your business. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Eco Solution. Air comfort beyond imagination. We’re pioneering HVAC solutions in partnership with businesses around the world. We're creating healthier spaces for people, while being gentler on the planet. From homes and offices to factories and large-scale facilities Our solutions are thoughtfully designed with care for every environment. LG HVAC solutions go beyond heating and cooling. We draw on years of expertise to enhance our customers' lives. We create ultimate comfort, empowering greater efficiency in business operations. That’s what makes LG HVAC solutions different. Trailblazing the industry for deeper understanding of our users. Genuine consideration for our partners. All this comes together in our leading, innovative HVAC solutions. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Eco Solution. Air comfort beyond imagination. We’re pioneering HVAC solutions in partnership with businesses around the world. We're creating healthier spaces for people, while being gentler on the planet. From homes and offices to factories and large-scale facilities Our solutions are thoughtfully designed with care for every environment. LG HVAC solutions go beyond heating and cooling. We draw on years of expertise to enhance our customers' lives. We create ultimate comfort, empowering greater efficiency in business operations. That’s what makes LG HVAC solutions different. Trailblazing the industry for deeper understanding of our users. Genuine consideration for our partners. All this comes together in our leading, innovative HVAC solutions. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

LG outdoor air conditioning unit installed against a wall indoors, with a plant in the foreground.

Residential

Air, at a temperature fit for life

Learn more
Woman shopping in a clothing store, holding a green embroidered dress while carrying a shopping bag.

Commercial

Air that brings value to business

Learn more
Modern data center corridor with rows of server racks and bright overhead lightin

Industrial

Built to chill. Engineered to last.

Learn more

* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.

Vehicle Solution. Intelligence in every drive. We create a seamlessly connected and expandable mobility experience.  Our premium partnerships with the world’s leading carmakers enables this vision. Our solutions range from infotainment and displays to connectivity and software. We design smart technologies that enhance every moment in the cabin. We ensure drivers feel safer and passengers more comfortable. And we make journeys more joyful through our innovative mobility solutions. All this, so everyone can have a more elevated driving experience. LG Vehicle Solution provides a glimpse into better future mobility. We've proven it through years of expertise in customer experience. We've built it on global trust, earned through our innovative technology. That’s what makes LG Vehicle Solution different. A deep understanding of drivers and our partners. Leading, innovative technologies that move mobility forward. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Vehicle Solution. Intelligence in every drive. We create a seamlessly connected and expandable mobility experience.  Our premium partnerships with the world’s leading carmakers enables this vision. Our solutions range from infotainment and displays to connectivity and software. We design smart technologies that enhance every moment in the cabin. We ensure drivers feel safer and passengers more comfortable. And we make journeys more joyful through our innovative mobility solutions. All this, so everyone can have a more elevated driving experience. LG Vehicle Solution provides a glimpse into better future mobility. We've proven it through years of expertise in customer experience. We've built it on global trust, earned through our innovative technology. That’s what makes LG Vehicle Solution different. A deep understanding of drivers and our partners. Leading, innovative technologies that move mobility forward. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Close-up of a digital car head unit with a large interactive screen, representing intelligence behind the wheel.

Head Unit

Intelligence behind the wheel

Learn more
Automotive display panel designed for various driving conditions, emphasizing clarity and adaptability.

Display

Displays for every driving occasion

Learn more
Illustration of connected vehicles on a road, highlighting seamless on-road experiences through digital connectivity.

Connectivity

Connecting all your on-road experiences

Learn more
Transparent car visualization showing advanced driver assistance sensors, emphasizing safety and convenience.

ADAS Vision System

With your safety and convenience in mind

Learn more
Modern white car with digital interface overlay, representing smart software solutions designed for mobility.

Software Solutions

Built to think. Designed to move.

Learn more

* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.

Media Entertainment Solution. Solutions beyond displays. Our solutions seamlessly enable creativity, productivity, and connection.  They’re powered by technology that quietly blends into the background. They unlock the potential of webOS and other future-ready platforms. Ultimately, LG Media Entertainment Solution is not just about displays. We’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s immersive experiences. We're creating solutions designed to be empowering, intelligent, and intuitive. Because in every space, the right display does more than just show. It inspires and connects with a wide range of content and business ecosystems. We deliver visually stunning experiences and reliable business solutions. We help people work smarter, engage deeper, and advance further with confidence. All this is built on LG’s innovation and deep customer understanding. That’s what makes LG Media Entertainment Solution different. Trusted hardware, adaptive solutions, and ongoing support. Intelligent solutions that connect immersive experiences. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Media Entertainment Solution. Solutions beyond displays. Our solutions seamlessly enable creativity, productivity, and connection.  They’re powered by technology that quietly blends into the background. They unlock the potential of webOS and other future-ready platforms. Ultimately, LG Media Entertainment Solution is not just about displays. We’re building a foundation for tomorrow’s immersive experiences. We're creating solutions designed to be empowering, intelligent, and intuitive. Because in every space, the right display does more than just show. It inspires and connects with a wide range of content and business ecosystems. We deliver visually stunning experiences and reliable business solutions. We help people work smarter, engage deeper, and advance further with confidence. All this is built on LG’s innovation and deep customer understanding. That’s what makes LG Media Entertainment Solution different. Trusted hardware, adaptive solutions, and ongoing support. Intelligent solutions that connect immersive experiences. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

LG commercial display monitor showcasing ultra-clear landscape visuals, designed for professional vision solutions and high-performance clarity.

Commercial Display

The solution to your vision

Learn more
LG monitors and PCs technology with precision circuit component handling, highlighting innovation for enhanced performance and reliability.

Monitors & PCs

See more, Share more, Achieve more

Learn more

* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.

Home Appliance Solution. Leading solutions  built from inside. We work closely with partners to lead in key technologies. We create longer-lasting experiences across multiple fields. From advanced materials to core components. Enhanced commercial laundry experiences. Residential spaces designed by professional builders. All this brings better living to a wide range of customers. Our long-standing expertise is grounded in customer insight. It's earned us recognition and trust as a leading global brand. We’re dedicated to creating end-to-end solutions that elevate quality of life for all. That’s what makes LG Home Appliance Solution different. A deep understanding of our customers. Pioneering technologies that have shaped the history of innovation. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

Home Appliance Solution. Leading solutions  built from inside. We work closely with partners to lead in key technologies. We create longer-lasting experiences across multiple fields. From advanced materials to core components. Enhanced commercial laundry experiences. Residential spaces designed by professional builders. All this brings better living to a wide range of customers. Our long-standing expertise is grounded in customer insight. It's earned us recognition and trust as a leading global brand. We’re dedicated to creating end-to-end solutions that elevate quality of life for all. That’s what makes LG Home Appliance Solution different. A deep understanding of our customers. Pioneering technologies that have shaped the history of innovation. The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good.

LG component technology showcasing advanced compressor design, delivering reliable power and efficiency for every performance.

Component

The power behind every performance

Learn more
LG commercial laundry solutions with high-performance washer and dryer systems designed for excellence in professional cleaning.

Pro Builder

Building the good life

LG advanced materials for sustainable living, engineered to improve durability, safety, and performance in everyday applications.

Advanced Materials

The next materials for better living

Learn more
LG Pro Builder laundry lineup featuring multiple front-load washing machines, supporting efficient large-scale laundry operations

Commercial Laundry

Laundry to the next level of excellence

Learn more

* Some images are AI-generated and provided for illustrative purposes only.

Our industry solutions

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe newsletter
white bg image

Global service network

Global service network
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download