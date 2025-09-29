About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitors & PCs
Contact us
Curved LG monitor on a desk showing colorful 3D data visualization and workflow diagrams in a dark office setting.

Curved LG monitor on a desk showing colorful 3D data visualization and workflow diagrams in a dark office setting.

LG Monitors for your business

LG Monitors for your business Learn more

Explore LG Monitors

Creative Studio
Shared office space with multiple desks, monitors, and a laptop displaying business presentations and charts
Control room with multiple monitors displaying maps, data, and surveillance feeds
Open office with rows of desks and monitors in a modern workspace
Home office desk with monitor, laptop, and books by the window
Executive office desk with monitor displaying presentation and business documents

Curated LG Monitors

Monitor showing photo editing software for precision and creativity.
Work & Collaborate
Learn more
Monitor displaying brain scans and medical imaging data.
Media & Multitask
Learn more
Wide LG monitor showing photo editing software with models on screen.
Precision & Creativity
Learn more
LG monitor displaying brain scan images and medical charts.
Medical
Learn more

Showcase LG Monitors

LG UltraFine Display 40WT95UF

Professional display, professional performance.

Learn more

LG Smart Monitor Swing

Flexibility powers productivity with the LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Learn more

Innovate today for a sustainable tomorrow

Aerial view of lush green forest and river with text overlay "Better Life for All" promoting sustainability

Aerial view of lush green forest and river with text overlay "Better Life for All" promoting sustainability

Better Life for All

From manufacturers to consumers, present to the future generation, and technology to sustainable earth, we create a better future for humanity through sustainable innovations for everyone.

Better Life for All Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Global service network

Global service network
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download