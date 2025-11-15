For smarter public spaces, LG integrated solutions

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Immersive experiences that inspire and connect
Transform public spaces into destinations of inspiration with vivid displays, dynamic lighting, and optimal climate control.
- Immersive visual and interactive experience
- Comfortable atmosphere with precise air management
- Enhanced accessibility and visitor satisfaction
Reliable systems for seamless operation and efficiency
Streamline facility management with energy-efficient HVAC and durable LED signage for consistent performance and efficient control in large-scale environments.
- Energy-saving climate systems with centralized control
- High-durability LED signage for 24/7 operation
- Scalable, serviceable infrastructure for public venues
Public Facility solutions by need
Stadium
Elevate stadium experiences with powerful air systems for crowd comfort and high-brightness outdoor LEDs that boost visibility and excitement.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
Chiller
LG Chiller is designed to provide efficient cooling for large buildings and facilities.
Outdoor LED
A variety of outdoor LED models with high durability are designed for outdoor applications such as stadiums and outdoor advertisements.
Museum
Create immersive environments where history and creativity are experienced anew with precise climate systems preserving delicate exhibits, vivid projectors and OLED displays for immersive storytelling.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
VRF System Outdoor Units
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
Single Split
A Single Split air conditioning system is an ideal choice for various retail stores.
OLED Signage
LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colors, transforming the way you engage with customers.
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
LG Kiosk
Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.
LG ProBeam
Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.