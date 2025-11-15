About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG integrated public facility solutions visual showing a modern stadium exterior with large LG digital signage screens displaying “Life’s Good” and “LG Soccer League” for smart public spaces.

LG integrated public facility solutions visual showing a modern stadium exterior with large LG digital signage screens displaying “Life’s Good” and “LG Soccer League” for smart public spaces.

For smarter public spaces, LG integrated solutions

Immersive experiences that inspire and connect

Transform public spaces into destinations of inspiration with vivid displays, dynamic lighting, and optimal climate control.

 

  • Immersive visual and interactive experience
  • Comfortable atmosphere with precise air management
  • Enhanced accessibility and visitor satisfaction

Reliable systems for seamless operation and efficiency

Streamline facility management with energy-efficient HVAC and durable LED signage for consistent performance and efficient control in large-scale environments.

 

  • Energy-saving climate systems with centralized control
  • High-durability LED signage for 24/7 operation
  • Scalable, serviceable infrastructure for public venues

Public Facility solutions by need

Stadium

Elevate stadium experiences with powerful air systems for crowd comfort and high-brightness outdoor LEDs that boost visibility and excitement.

LG public facility stadium scene featuring vivid LED signage and air system icons, showcasing advanced LG outdoor display technology and HVAC solutions for enhanced fan experience.
VRF System Indoor Units image

Chiller

LG Chiller is designed to provide efficient cooling for large buildings and facilities.

Learn more
LG Outdoor LED display visual featuring a soccer ball on green turf under bright stadium lights, highlighting durable LG signage for outdoor advertising and sports venues.

Outdoor LED

A variety of outdoor LED models with high durability are designed for outdoor applications such as stadiums and outdoor advertisements.

Learn more

Museum

Create immersive environments where history and creativity are experienced anew with precise climate systems preserving delicate exhibits, vivid projectors and OLED displays for immersive storytelling.

LG museum solution visual showing immersive exhibit space with OLED displays and HVAC systems, highlighting LG’s climate control and digital signage for modern galleries.
VRF System Outdoor Units image

VRF System Outdoor Units

LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.

Learn more
Single Split image

Single Split

A Single Split air conditioning system is an ideal choice for various retail stores.

Learn more
OLED Signage Image

OLED Signage

LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colors, transforming the way you engage with customers.

Learn more
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED) image

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
LG Kiosk image

LG Kiosk

Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.

Learn more
LG ProBeam

LG ProBeam

Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe newsletter
white bg image

Global service network

Global service network
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download