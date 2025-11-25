About Cookies on This Site

Commercial Display
Why LG Commercial Display

Customized B2B Solution

We offer a diverse product line-up for various commercial spaces along with integrated services from manufacturing to management.

Reliable Partner
 

We offer high-quality products and comprehensive warranty services backed by nearly 70 years of expertise.

Cutting Edge Technology

We deliver expert consulting built on years of experience with large-scale products and advanced solutions to elevate your space.

Building a Sustainable Future

Our efforts align with recognized ESG standards and frameworks, and we are actively working to meet industry-recognized sustainability. standards.

Explore our Display solutions

LG virtual production LED display creating immersive cityscape backdrop for film and broadcast. LG digital signage technology enabling realistic studio environment with camera crew and performers.

LG virtual production LED display creating immersive cityscape backdrop for film and broadcast. LG digital signage technology enabling realistic studio environment with camera crew and performers.

LED Signage

A wide range of indoor and outdoor LED signage solutions

designed to create eye-catching experiences, powered by

industry-leading technology.

LED Signage Learn more

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more

Indoor LED

A comprehensive model line-up, ranging from fine-pitch LED to All-in-One LED models, tailored for diverse indoor applications.

Learn more

Outdoor LED

Discover our highly durable LED models for outdoor applications like stadiums and billboards.

Learn more
LG Digital Signage in a classroom displaying interactive space word search puzzle. LG education display solutions enhancing student engagement with dynamic content and vivid visuals.

LG Digital Signage in a classroom displaying interactive space word search puzzle. LG education display solutions enhancing student engagement with dynamic content and vivid visuals.

Digital Signage

LG Digital Signage solutions boost your sales with interactive displays and dynamic content, delivering unexpected benefits to your business.

Digital Signage Learn more

Standard

Find the ideal digital signage for your business. Explore our lineup of screen sizes, from small to large displays.

Learn more

LG CreateBoard (IDB)

Experience the power of interactive touch technology, effective for classrooms and conference rooms.

Learn more

LG Kiosk & Touch

Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, which supports efficient and accurate order processing.

Learn more

Outdoor & Window Facing

Explore the full range of our outdoor line-up.

Learn more
LG Commercial TV displaying vivid street scene with classic car, designed for hotel and healthcare environments. LG hospitality and healthcare TV solutions offering customized guest experiences with vibrant picture quality.

LG Commercial TV displaying vivid street scene with classic car, designed for hotel and healthcare environments. LG hospitality and healthcare TV solutions offering customized guest experiences with vibrant picture quality.

Commercial TV

LG Hotel TV and Healthcare TV can offer customized guest experiences simply and easily.

Commercial TV Learn more
LG commercial display with vivid imagery of children playing in wheat field.

Hotel TV

LG Hotel TV with Pro:Centric solutions lets you diffentiate and better manage your hotel.

Learn more
healthcare tv image

Healthcare TV

LG offers a full range of Healthcare TVs and services, designed to enhance people's lives.

Learn more
LG Software and Services platform enabling content management, control of digital signage, and operational efficiency. LG business solutions for retail, office, and enterprise environments with 24/7 support

LG Software and Services platform enabling content management, control of digital signage, and operational efficiency. LG business solutions for retail, office, and enterprise environments with 24/7 support

Software & Services

Discover LG Software & Service, designed to unlock new business value across a wide range of industries. Conveniently manage content and control signage, boosting efficiency.

Software & Services Learn more

LG Business Cloud

An integrated cloud-driven software solutions platform, offering flexible management of signage displays anytime, anywhere.

Learn more

Content Management Solution

Optimize your content lifecycle easily.

Learn more

Remote Management Solution

Seamlessly control and monitor your signage.

Learn more

Maintenance services

A powerful maintenance solution with hardware warranty and proactive care — true support beyond signage for long-term reliability.

Learn more

Discover insights by industry

LG digital signage at a fast-food retail store showing burger menu boards and promotional displays outside the drive-thru
Retail
Learn more ↗
LG digital display in a hospitality hotel room showing scenic content above modern seating area
Hospitality
Learn more ↗
Large outdoor LG billboard in public space displaying ‘Life’s Good’ teddy bear graphic
Public Space
Learn more ↗
LG digital signage at a transportation hub with passenger walking past a train station display
Transportation
Learn more ↗
LG digital display in an education lecture hall showing interactive maps and learning content
Education
Learn more ↗
LG corporate meeting room with large display presenting green energy development graphics
Corporate
Learn more ↗

Experience tailored virtual showroom

Explore the LG Virtual Showroom and discover innovative usage scenarios across various industries.

LG Hotel TV Credential Clearing
LG Hotel TV Credential Clearing

This storytelling video addresses personal data privacy issues from a hotel management perspective, showcasing how LG Hotel TV's Credential Clearing feature provides...

Learn more ↗
Memorable Stays with LG Hotel TV & Solutions
Memorable Stays with LG Hotel TV & Solutions

Effortlessly create and manage in-room content while delivering personalized services to your guests.

Learn more ↗
When AI meets LG CreateBoard
When AI meets LG CreateBoard

How can the LG CreateBoard's intuitive, AI-driven features transform your classroom engagement and revolutionize your meeting spaces?

Learn more ↗

Find recent news & Updates

News >

Learn more

News >

Learn more

News >

Learn more

Maximize your display's potential

LG content management software for retail digital signage displays. LG business solutions enabling store analytics, content updates, and customer engagement.

LG content management software for retail digital signage displays. LG business solutions enabling store analytics, content updates, and customer engagement.

LG Business cloud

Unleash the Creative Potential of Your Signage.

LG Business cloud Learn more

Innovate today for a sustainable tomorrow

LG Better Life for All sustainability banner showcasing lush green forest and river, highlighting innovation for a sustainable tomorrow

LG Better Life for All sustainability banner showcasing lush green forest and river, highlighting innovation for a sustainable tomorrow

Better Life for All

Innovate Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

Better Life for All Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

We provide customized solutions to help your business achieve optimized growth.

Connect with LG business Contact us
LED configurator

LED configurator
Resource download

Resource download