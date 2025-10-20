SEOUL, Oct. 20, 2025— LG Electronics (LG) unveiled the LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED, its latest innovation in home cinema display that incorporates Active Matrix technology for ultra-precise control of every individual pixel. This next-generation model brings exceptional image clarity, contrast and depth, redefining the viewing experience with premium home entertainment.

Available from October 21 in Korea, followed by key global markets including North America, the LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED represents LG’s premium MAGNIT lineup. With a 136-inch screen (approximately 3 meters wide and 1.7 meters tall), 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and an extraordinary contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, it delivers unparalleled immersion and visual realism.

By integrating Active Matrix technology, the new model’s self-emissive Micro LED display enables each pixel to generate its own light. Unlike conventional Passive Matrix systems that control pixels by rows and columns, LG’s Active Matrix approach provides individual pixel-level control for remarkably refined detail and ultra-high-definition picture quality.

LG’s proprietary surface treatment technology deepens black levels and minimizes the impact of external lighting for superior color accuracy. Its precisely aligned modular design minimizes gaps between panels to create a seamless viewing surface, while the flicker-free screen provides a comfortable, strain-free viewing experience, even during long viewing sessions.

The built-in speakers on each side deliver 4.2-channel surround sound with a total output of 100 watts. The display also supports enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) for lossless playback of high-quality audio, enabling users to enjoy rich, cinematic sound in the comfort of home.

Powered by LG’s latest α9 AI Processor 6th Generation, the display intelligently analyzes the creator’s intent to optimize every scene. It reduces noise, sharpens clarity and recognizes faces, objects, text and backgrounds to deliver more natural, detailed and lifelike images. In addition, its 144Hz high refresh rate ensures smooth, blur-free motion, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming and dynamic sports content.

Powered by LG’s proprietary smart TV platform, webOS, the display allows users to effortlessly enjoy LG Channels, LG’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, as well as other OTT and gaming content. What’s more, by subscribing to LG Gallery+, users can enhance the aesthetic of their living spaces with an array of visual content, turning their homes into personalized exhibitions with famous paintings or game illustrations. The display also supports AirPlay 2 and Miracast, enabling convenient screen sharing with iOS and Android OS devices.

The LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED features Dolby Vision to deliver stunning visuals with a dazzling array of colors, sharper contrast and richer details. It has also received Color Consistency Wide Viewing certification from TÜV Rheinland, underscoring its ability to deliver uniform color and wide viewing angles, even at ultra-large screen sizes.

LG designed the MAGNIT Active Micro LED with both installation environments and user well-being in mind. The product has been certified for electromagnetic compatibility under the Federal Communications Commission regulations for residential environments, and has achieved Class 2 certification in the flammability assessment test conducted by the British Standards Institution, verifying its suitability for use in home and indoor applications.

LG plans to advance this product into a fully scalable video wall solution, further strengthening its presence in the B2B market.

“With its impressive size that spans an entire wall in lifelike colors and stunning high-definition detail, the new LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED transforms a home into a true theater, delivering an unmatched cinematic experience,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

To learn more about the LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED’s visual elegance,connect with an LG expertfor a personalized consultation.