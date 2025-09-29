SEOUL, Sep. 29, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to redefine stadium experiences with its latest advanced digital signage solutions, debuting at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium – the home of European football giants Atlético de Madrid – from the start of the 2025/26 La Liga season. The extensive installation is engineered to elevate live sports into fully immersive fan experiences while strengthening LG’s leadership in the global signage market.

The installation spans 1,742 square meters, encircling the stadium’s uppermost tier with a sweeping ribbon of vivid, dynamic visuals that deliver real-time match information and energize the crowd from every angle.

At the ribbon’s core is LG’s Mesh LED display, a lightweight, flexible system built from a net-like array of LED modules. This design enables seamless installation on high-rise structures or curved surfaces, while delivering exceptional brightness, sharp contrast and clear visibility even on bright days. Low heat emission and reduced power consumption further enhance energy efficiency.

The Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium also features over 3,000 square meters of additional LG digital signage, strategically placed at entrances, concourses, the player tunnel and the press center. Together, these displays create a unified visual environment that builds anticipation before kickoff and sustains excitement until the final whistle.

LG’s sports signage portfolio spans nearly 200 countries, from iconic arenas to local training facilities. Beyond ribbon boards, the company offers large-scale scoreboards to small-format displays – all supported by the LG Business Cloud platform for remote management, targeted content delivery and new advertising revenue opportunities.

In Spain, LG supplies LED signage to approximately 80 percent of professional football stadiums, highlighting its market dominance. Its technology also powers some of the world’s most celebrated venues, including Twickenham Stadium and Wembley Stadium in the UK, as well as leading stadiums in Germany, Belgium, the U.S. and across Europe and North America.

According to Omdia, the global LED signage market – including sports facilities – is expected to grow at an average annual rate of around 13.4 percent, surpassing KRW 14 trillion by 2029.

“Our advanced signage solutions featured throughout the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium exemplify our commitment to elevating the stadium experience for sports fans,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of the Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By delivering immersive and dynamic visual solutions, we aim to strengthen our leadership in this growing market.”

