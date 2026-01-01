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high performance computing

high performance computing

Next-Gen High Performance Computing

Providing automotive high-performance compute system for next generation mobility.

High Performance Computing

Our high performance computing systems allow scalable computing hardware expansion, consolidation of safety/non-safety domains, advanced memory access and device-sharing technology for high capacity, low-latency and high-speed data
processing, unified communication framework, micro service architecture and mixed critical orchestrator.

Key-Features

• Replaceable and upgradable compute modules to peripheral interface board

• Scalable platform from entry to premium with cockpit, autonomous driving (AD), and other vehicle domain consolidation

• Device sharing and system extension through peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe)

• High bandwidth ethernet/ time-sensitive networking (TSN) for supporting zonal architecture

• Advanced cooling system with failover mechanisms

• SDV-ready platform with safety certified OS and unified communication framework

Next-Gen High Performance Computing

Our high performance computing is the backbone which enables high speed networking between cockpit domain controller and AD/ ADAS for high performance computing while profiling 

Architecture Concept

Zonal E/E architecture that vehicle centralized with cockpit computing, vehicle gateway and zonal aggregator.