🎖️ LG Electronics Global - Week 48 Highlights, 2025 ⭐ Hello, LinkedIn Community! 🌟 Another week of inspiring moments, teamwork, and meaningful initiatives across the LG family! Let’s dive into the highlights that reflect our commitment to innovation, culture, and making a positive impact together. 💫 ➡️ Chile: Purpose in work, pride at home. Alejandra Muñoz, Warranty Specialist at LG Chile, shared what #LifesGood means to her: "Knowing my role matters—helping LG reach customers' homes and become their favorite brand—fills me with pride. And coming home to my family, sharing that pride with my daughters? That’s Life’s Good." 🙏❤️ ➡️ Greece: Celebrating strength, camaraderie, and International Men’s Day. We honored the talented men of LG Electronics Hellas, recognizing their irreplaceable roles as colleagues, mentors, and friends. Your contributions brighten our workplace every day—thank you for all you do! 🎖️🫰 ➡️ Hong Kong: Paws for a cause! Through our FUR-EVER LOVE initiative, LG Electronics Hong Kong supported Paws United Charity at the PUC Pickleball Tournament, donating appliances like the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Pet to improve shelter conditions. Our team’s semi-final finish was just the cherry on top—the real win? Supporting animals in need. 💖🐾 ➡️ Peru & Vietnam: Welcoming new energy to the LG family! We continue to add talent and passion to our global team. At LG Electronics Perú, our 3rd-quarter onboarding ceremony brought together new members who are already embracing the #LifesGood culture with fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, at LG Electronics Vietnam, our newest members joined the MD Talk Talk session with Ikhwan Song, who shared his 16-year journey of resilience, growth, and the power of teamwork. 🌱💡 ➡️ Austria: Spreading holiday cheer sustainably! As the festive season approached, LG Electronics Österreich employees collected gently used toys and assembled 9 donation boxes for Caritas Austria. A heartfelt thank you to all donors and organizers—especially Daniela Pirozzelli, LL.B., Celina Lassau, and Abdul Demir—for making this campaign possible! 🎄🎁 ➡️ Bangladesh: A new leader for impactful growth. Please join us in welcoming Md. Rakibul Hasan as the new Head of Marketing at LG Electronics Bangladesh. With his expertise in strategic marketing and customer-focused innovation, he’s set to drive meaningful value for consumers! 🚀🏆 ➡️ Thailand: Running toward health and happiness. The LG Running Club, active since 2019 at LG Electronics Thailand, continues to inspire employees to prioritize well-being. With growing participation each year, the club proves that a healthier team drives greater success. Together, we run further—and grow stronger! 🏃‍♂️🌿 💬 Community Question: What’s one small act of kindness or growth moment you’ve experienced this week? Share below! 👇 ❤️ Join Us, Make Life Better! #LGElectronics #LifesGood #GlobalCommunity #TeamCulture #Sustainability #Innovation #EmployeeEngagement