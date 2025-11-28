About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG

About LG Business

Baseball stadium scene. On the left, a silhouette of a cheering fan with raised arms. In the center, a batter at home plate preparing to swing while the catcher and umpire are in position, with a crowd of spectators in the stands. On the right, a wide view of the field and scoreboard under stadium lights

Baseball stadium scene. On the left, a silhouette of a cheering fan with raised arms. In the center, a batter at home plate preparing to swing while the catcher and umpire are in position, with a crowd of spectators in the stands. On the right, a wide view of the field and scoreboard under stadium lights

Life’s Good with solutions made for your world

Life’s Good with solutions made for your world Learn more

Explore LG Solutions for your business

G HVAC outdoor unit installed next to a modern home garage with heat pump and boiler system inside

G HVAC outdoor unit installed next to a modern home garage with heat pump and boiler system inside

LG HVAC Solutions

Air that comforts every space

Air that comforts every space Learn more
Family in a bright living room using a laptop under a wall-mounted air conditioner with cool air flowing.

Residential Solutions

LG HVAC Residential Solutions provide a smarter way to keep energy efficient.

Learn more
Modern glass skyscrapers in a city business district reflecting sunlight and surrounding buildings.

Commercial Solutions

LG HVAC Commercial Solutions help increase your space’s value with technologies.

Learn more
Industrial LG HVAC equipment and machinery installed inside a factory or plant facility.

Industrial Solutions

LG HVAC Industrial Solutions provide advanced technologies to optimize large-scale industrial operations.

Learn more
Studio setup with a large curved LED screen displaying a vibrant city street scene at night. Performers are dancing in front of the screen while a cameraman records, simulating an outdoor urban environment indoors.

Studio setup with a large curved LED screen displaying a vibrant city street scene at night. Performers are dancing in front of the screen while a cameraman records, simulating an outdoor urban environment indoors.

LED Signage

A wide range of Indoor and Outdoor LED signage to create

eye-catching experiences with industry leading technology and

performance.

LED Signage Learn more
Classroom scene with children seated at desks watching a large screen displaying a 'Space Word Search Puzzle' with planets and stars around the puzzle grid.

Digital Signage

LG Digital Signage enables an increase in your sales and brings about unexpected benefits to your business.

Learn more
Modern living room with a wall-mounted flat-screen TV displaying a colorful abstract painting, positioned above a gray sofa.

Commercial TV

LG Pro:Centric Hotel TV and Signage solution allows you to welcome your guests in an simpler and easier manner compared to existing solutions.

Learn more
City skyline with tall buildings featuring large digital billboards. Overlay graphics show interconnected network icons, symbolizing smart city connectivity and digital communication

Software Solutions

Helping your business save time and operate digital signage displays more effectively across multiple locations with cloud-based management and analytics software solutions.

Learn more
LG monitor on a minimalist desk displaying digital artwork of colorful curved roads in a graphic design program

LG monitor on a minimalist desk displaying digital artwork of colorful curved roads in a graphic design program

Monitors

Total solutions for your business.

Monitors Learn more
Overhead view of a laptop on a round table with two foldable extended screens showing charts and data, with a cup of coffee nearby

PCs

Your productivity secured.

Learn more
Business meeting scene where a man in a suit presents charts, graphs, and data visualizations on a large display screen to seated colleagues

Projectors

Project your business like a pro.

Learn more
Medical display setup showing two X-ray images of the spine and chest, with a spine model on the desk in the foreground

Medical Displays

Our precision, your vision​.

Learn more
Lineup of LG commercial laundry machines displayed outdoors under a blue sky, including dryers, front-load washers, and stacked washer-dryer units in stainless steel finish

Lineup of LG commercial laundry machines displayed outdoors under a blue sky, including dryers, front-load washers, and stacked washer-dryer units in stainless steel finish

Commercial Laundry Solutions

LG provides commercial laundry solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability. Our washers and dryers deliver consistent performance, helping you manage energy use and costs.

Commercial Laundry Solutions Learn more
Woman touching control panel on LG stacked commercial laundry machines in a laundry room

Washer

LG's commercial washers provide high capacity and are designed to meet a wide range of applications.

Learn more
Modern self-service laundry lounge interior with LG washers and dryers and bar-style seating area

Dryer

LG’s commercial dryers offer high capacity and energy efficiency, making them ideal for a wide range of business needs.

Learn more
Business consultant showing LG laundry management software on laptop during a meeting

Smart Laundry Lounge

LG smart solution is a cloud service that connects businesses and machines to everyone from business owners to customers.

Learn more
Close-up 3D illustration of an LG HVAC scroll compressor with visible spiral components, showing red and blue airflow to represent heating and cooling inside the unit

Close-up 3D illustration of an LG HVAC scroll compressor with visible spiral components, showing red and blue airflow to represent heating and cooling inside the unit

Scroll Compressor

We offer an extensive selection of Scroll Compressors for Fixed Speed, Two-Stage, and Variable Speed with an efficient inverter driver to fully support various applications such as HVAC.

Scroll Compressor Learn more
Close-up of a mechanical piston moving upward, showing blue and red airflow representing cooling and heating inside the chamber.

Reciprocating Compressor

LG provides a wide range of Variable Speed and Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressors, suitable for various types of refrigeration applications.

Learn more
Detailed view of a rotating mechanical component with red and blue airflow, illustrating fluid or thermal flow through the system.

Rotary Compressor

LG Rotary Compressor provides a wide range of single, twin cylinder with Fixed and Variable Speed Compressors, provide you with full support in various applications of your needs.

Learn more
Cutaway view of a circular motor or drum mechanism with glowing red highlights, emphasizing its internal structure and rotation

Direct Drive Motor

LG's direct-drive motor is an outer-rotor motor attached to a washing tub for higher efficiency without any belt or pulley, perfect for laundry.

Learn more
3D illustration of transparent molecular structures connected in a network, floating in a blue liquid background, symbolizing advanced materials and glass technology

3D illustration of transparent molecular structures connected in a network, floating in a blue liquid background, symbolizing advanced materials and glass technology

Advanced Materials

As a Advanced Material technology, we bring a broad spectrum of experiences to our customers. We explore the undiscovered potential of functional glass technology, to broaden use, increase functions, and create a future full of possibilities.

Advanced Materials Learn more
Pile of white detergent powder on black background

Antimicrobial Additive: PuroTec™

Applying LG Antimicrobial to surfaces suppresses unwanted microbial growth, which keeps your products cleaner, more durable and protected from contamination.

Learn more
Transparent water bubbles floating on light gray background

Washing Material: Mineral Wash

An advanced functional glass powder designed to deliver clean, efficient washing performance.

Learn more
Underwater scene with light rays and fine bubbles drifting in deep blue water

Marine Restoration Material

A water-soluble glass powder that supports the long-term recovery of marine ecosystems and contributes to the creation of diverse carbon sinks

Learn more
Close-up of an industrial robotic arm branded with LG Electronics, operating in a modern manufacturing environment

Close-up of an industrial robotic arm branded with LG Electronics, operating in a modern manufacturing environment

Smart Factory

We offer end-to-end smart factory solutions that elevate manufacturing competitiveness throughout the entire manufacturing lifecycle. From expert consultation to lifecycle management.

Smart Factory Learn more
LG experts conducting engineering consulting with on-site diagnostics and strategic planning. Supporting advanced factory design and technology-driven solutions for future industries.

Engineering Consulting

We offer on-site expert diagnostics for strategy development and design the future factory with advanced technologies.

Learn more
LG intelligent automation system featuring robotic production lines and advanced logistics. Customized automation technology delivering efficiency and reliability in manufacturing.

Intelligent Automation

We offer customized production lines built around multi-functional robots and use them to deliver advanced transport logistics systems.

Learn more
LG Operation AX platform displaying data visualization on multiple screens for optimization. Digitized operational systems with custom software to maximize hardware performance.

Operation AX

We enhance data visibility by digitizing our operational systems and leveraging our custom-built software to optimize hardware performance.

Learn more

Everything for your industry

Life’s Good social feed

🎖️ LG Electronics Global - Week 48 Highlights, 2025 ⭐ Hello, LinkedIn Community! 🌟 Another week of inspiring moments, teamwork, and meaningful initiatives across the LG family! Let’s dive into the highlights that reflect our commitment to innovation, culture, and making a positive impact together. 💫 ➡️ Chile: Purpose in work, pride at home. Alejandra Muñoz, Warranty Specialist at LG Chile, shared what #LifesGood means to her: "Knowing my role matters—helping LG reach customers' homes and become their favorite brand—fills me with pride. And coming home to my family, sharing that pride with my daughters? That’s Life’s Good." 🙏❤️ ➡️ Greece: Celebrating strength, camaraderie, and International Men’s Day. We honored the talented men of LG Electronics Hellas, recognizing their irreplaceable roles as colleagues, mentors, and friends. Your contributions brighten our workplace every day—thank you for all you do! 🎖️🫰 ➡️ Hong Kong: Paws for a cause! Through our FUR-EVER LOVE initiative, LG Electronics Hong Kong supported Paws United Charity at the PUC Pickleball Tournament, donating appliances like the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Pet to improve shelter conditions. Our team’s semi-final finish was just the cherry on top—the real win? Supporting animals in need. 💖🐾 ➡️ Peru & Vietnam: Welcoming new energy to the LG family! We continue to add talent and passion to our global team. At LG Electronics Perú, our 3rd-quarter onboarding ceremony brought together new members who are already embracing the #LifesGood culture with fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, at LG Electronics Vietnam, our newest members joined the MD Talk Talk session with Ikhwan Song, who shared his 16-year journey of resilience, growth, and the power of teamwork. 🌱💡 ➡️ Austria: Spreading holiday cheer sustainably! As the festive season approached, LG Electronics Österreich employees collected gently used toys and assembled 9 donation boxes for Caritas Austria. A heartfelt thank you to all donors and organizers—especially Daniela Pirozzelli, LL.B., Celina Lassau, and Abdul Demir—for making this campaign possible! 🎄🎁 ➡️ Bangladesh: A new leader for impactful growth. Please join us in welcoming Md. Rakibul Hasan as the new Head of Marketing at LG Electronics Bangladesh. With his expertise in strategic marketing and customer-focused innovation, he’s set to drive meaningful value for consumers! 🚀🏆 ➡️ Thailand: Running toward health and happiness. The LG Running Club, active since 2019 at LG Electronics Thailand, continues to inspire employees to prioritize well-being. With growing participation each year, the club proves that a healthier team drives greater success. Together, we run further—and grow stronger! 🏃‍♂️🌿 💬 Community Question: What’s one small act of kindness or growth moment you’ve experienced this week? Share below! 👇 ❤️ Join Us, Make Life Better! #LGElectronics #LifesGood #GlobalCommunity #TeamCulture #Sustainability #Innovation #EmployeeEngagement

We are advancing high-performance heat pump technology through our Global Heat Pump Consortium, driving real-world research across diverse climates – from extreme cold to extreme heat. By collaborating with 12 universities in five countries and conducting field testing worldwide, we’re developing solutions that deliver reliable, energy-efficient performance where conventional heat pumps struggle. Our work is already delivering results: improved low-temperature performance presented at AHR Expo 2025 and real-world testing in Europe showing up to 80% reductions in energy use and carbon emissions versus electric heating. We remain committed to enabling cleaner, more sustainable heating and supporting global decarbonization through innovation grounded in field-validated performance. https://lnkd.in/gcJAuAFj #LGElectronics #HVAC #HeatPump

Leadership Update: Introducing LG Electronics’ New CEO We have appointed Lyu Jae-cheol as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. Mr. Lyu has led our Home Appliance Solution Company to sustainable growth, accelerating B2B expansion, subscription and D2C models, and strengthening our position as the world’s No.1 home appliance brand. His deep technical expertise and more than three decades of experience at LG will be instrumental as we advance our global competitiveness. As CEO, he will focus on expanding our market-leading DNA in home appliances across the organization and further enhance the company’s fundamental competitiveness. We are also implementing organizational changes for 2026 designed to streamline decision-making, strengthen execution, and enhance agility while maintaining our four-Company structure. We look forward to a new chapter defined by innovation, focus, and customer-centered growth. https://lnkd.in/gBpqv_6u

[🔎On the Job] Meet the People Behind LG Electronics Ever wondered what drives innovation at LG Electronics? In this series, our employees share their roles, passions, and visions for the future. Get an inside look at the people powering our progress—and shaping a better life for all. LG Compressor & Motor

🌍 LG Electronics Global – Week 48 Job Highlights, 2025 Looking for your next big opportunity? 🚀 At LG, innovation isn’t just a goal, it’s our way of life. Ready to make an impact? 💡 Explore career opportunities across global regions and diverse functions and become part of a team dedicated to excellence and innovation. 💪 💼 Sales ➡️ CAC Channel Sales Specialist Maintain and expand CAC Sales network (dealers/distributors) management. Oversee branch sales & indirect sales operations. Drive sales growth for CAC products. 📍 Indonesia (Jakarta) 🔗 https://lnkd.in/d-cEmPVY ➡️ Account Manager – Air Conditioning CAC 1 Manage distributor and retailer portfolios in the Air Conditioning segment. Drive results through strategic negotiations, campaign execution, and performance analysis. 📍 Brazil (Sao Paulo) 🔗 https://lnkd.in/e-pTxmaq 📢 Marketing ➡️ Digital and Social Media Assistant Manager Plan, execute, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across multiple channels. Manage online retailer relationships, lead product listings, promotions, and social media strategies to boost brand awareness and ROI. 📍 Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) 🔗 https://lnkd.in/eGmkdHdg 🚀 Engineering ➡️ Technical Content Developer Create, develop, and maintain high-quality technical training materials for LG Air Conditioning Technologies. Translate complex technical information on LG HVAC systems, products, and technologies into clear, engaging, and instructionally sound content for instructors and learners. 📍 USA (Alpharetta) 🔗 https://lnkd.in/dcVu95Fk 📈 Strategy ➡️ Product Manager Lead initiatives across marketing, sales, and production within MEA RHQ. Collaborate with subsidiaries and HQ to resolve sales and marketing challenges. Drive strategic decisions through data analysis and cross-functional communication. 📍 Dubai (Jebel Ali) 🔗 https://lnkd.in/eEvWeBa6 🛠 Customer Service ➡️ Service & Administration Executive Oversee LG service operations, coordinating administration, technicians, and parts management for efficient service delivery. Manage AR and expenses, resolve customer complaints, and maintain parts inventory. Strong leadership and problem-solving skills required. 📍 Thailand (Bangkok) 🔗 https://lnkd.in/e_ZfU7xa 🗂 Administration ➡️ Sales Admin Officer Support daily sales operations by managing dealer cost registrations, validating claims, and compiling accurate reports. Requires strong organizational skills and attention to detail. 📍 Philippines (Pasig) 🔗 https://lnkd.in/eNCCqRD2 📌 Explore all opportunities: https://lnkd.in/g9-Aqjeu 📣 Follow us for weekly updates on global hiring highlights! ❤️ Join us, Make Life Better

As hybrid work expands and digital workflows intensify, organizations need display solutions that boost productivity, support well-being and deliver meaningful sustainability impact. At LG, we design business monitors as purpose-built solutions, not generic screens. For every environment — corporate offices, financial and development teams, creative studios and public institutions — we focus on what users truly need to work smarter and better. Our goal is simple: enable organizations to create workplaces where people perform at their best. Because every business is unique — and their technology should be, too. https://lnkd.in/gtE8q8hZ

We’re excited to announce a new milestone in our growth journey in the Middle East. On November 19, we signed a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai to collaborate on developing a next-generation smart city. This partnership builds on our long-standing relationship with Expo City Dubai — an innovation-driven, people-centric community shaping the future of Dubai. Through this collaboration, we’ll contribute AI data center cooling solutions and smart home systems powered by our AI Home Hub platform. We’re strengthening our position as a comprehensive solutions provider across B2C, B2B, and B2G sectors in the Middle East — helping create smarter, more connected, and sustainable communities across the region. https://lnkd.in/gd5fUmpk #LGElectronics #SmartCity #MiddleEast #ExpoCityDubai

We are unveiling a refreshed LG Channels, our free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, now featuring a new logo, enhanced UI, and smarter content recommendations for a more intuitive viewing experience. Available in 33 countries with over 4,000 channels, LG Channels continues to evolve with personalized AI-powered suggestions, region-specific features, and seamless navigation — all designed to make discovering and enjoying content easier than ever. https://lnkd.in/gYMuv-q4 #LGElectronics #webOS #LGChannels #Streaming

🎖️ LG Electronics Global - Week 47 Highlights, 2025 ⭐ Hello, LinkedIn Community! 🌟 Another week of inspiring moments, teamwork, and meaningful initiatives across the LG family! Let’s dive into the highlights that reflect our commitment to innovation, culture, and making a positive impact together. 💫 ➡️ North America: "Life's Good for me when I see my parents smiling, knowing all their efforts gave me the life I cherish today." — Pushpak Sawant, Cloud Data Engineer at LG Electronics North America. A beautiful reminder of how our work touches lives beyond the office. 💙🏆 ➡️ Benelux: Lacing up for #LifesGood! LG Electronics Benelux joined the KPMG Lentemarathon as an official partner. Colleagues are running for vitality, connection, and well-being—because Life’s Good when we move forward together! 🏃‍♂️🎉 ➡️ Brazil, Peru, Latvia & Vietnam: Celebrating learners, growers, and changemakers! From International Student Day to employee journeys like Valentina Belinska’s (10 years at LG!) and Kang’s career leap from Product Marketing to Sales, we’re proud of those who embrace growth every day. Check out LG Electronics Brasil, LG Electronics Perú, LG Electronics Baltics, and LG Electronics Vietnam to meet those new joiners! Knowledge and passion fuel our #LifesGood mission! 🌍🎓 ➡️ Portugal: Feeding good causes! Our team at LG Electronics Portugal partnered with Banco Alimentar, packing donation baskets and supporting those in need. Because tech for good starts with simple acts of kindness. ❤️🧺 ➡️ Taiwan: Sports for a cause at LG Electronics Taiwan! The LG Sakers’ EASL trip turned into a charity win: 87 points = NT$87,000 donated to youth basketball programs. Teamwork on and off the court! 🏀🫶 ➡️ Austria: A cultural deep-dive! At our Town Hall at LG Electronics Österreich, Mr. Jin Hong Rim, from Korea Kulturzentrum, shared insights on Korean culture, bridging perspectives for stronger collaboration. Thank you for expanding our horizons! 🤩🫰 💬 Community Question: What’s one small act of kindness or growth moment you’ve experienced this week? Share below! 👇 ❤️ Join Us, Make Life Better! #LGElectronics #LifesGood #GlobalCommunity #TeamCulture #Sustainability #Innovation #EmployeeEngagement

At Design Week Mexico 2025, LG Electronics and SKS proudly served as the exclusive home appliance partners for the iconic Design House. Under the theme “Korean Precision with Mexican Soul,” we joined four renowned designers to reimagine a historic home — blending advanced technology with the warmth of Mexican craftsmanship. From the LG Styler and WashTower™ to SKS built-in appliances, each space showcased how design and innovation can elevate everyday living. https://lnkd.in/g9cHvKNc #LGHomeApplianceSolution #SKS #DesignWeekMexico

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe newsletter
white bg image

Global service network

Global service network
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download