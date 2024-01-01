Skip to Contents Skip to Footer
Menu
Search
There are several LG HVAC products on the rooftop of a high-rise building. There is a mountain behind the products. There are several LG HVAC products on the rooftop of a high-rise building. There is a mountain behind the products.

LG HVAC Solutions

LG offers optimized Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning for both commercial and residential solutions, ensuring fresh and crisp air for various environments.
Watch the Full Movie

What Makes LG HVAC

LG HVAC provides digitalized HVAC solutions tailored to businesses' needs. We integrate our technology into your operations and support you every step of the way.
  • A person touches a tablet screen displaying the LG Lead Portal page. There are icons of email, settings, cloud, and map pointer around the tablet.

    Expertise

    As a technical expert, we provide professional and leading knowledge and market know-how related to solutions for our customers.

  • Four experts are inspecting one of the LG MULTI V i machines installed next to the wall, carefully checking its performance and key components.

    Commitment

    We aim to be a reliable partner from engineering to maintenance. Furthermore, we will make our efforts to build a sustainable future for our customers.

  • In the heart of a megalopolis, each building sends out several lines that link one another.

    Integration

    We present connectivity and seamless customer experience by providing optimal integrated solutions required for saving energy in buildings.

Explore LG HVAC Solutions

The three-story hotel with a basement has a perspective drawing. Hydro Kits and MULTI V i are connected to Indoor Units in a room and reception by several pipes. The three-story hotel with a basement has a perspective drawing. Hydro Kits and MULTI V i are connected to Indoor Units in a room and reception by several pipes.

Commercial Solutions

LG HVAC Commercial Solutions help increase your space’s value with technologies.
LEARN MORE
The two-story house has a perspective drawing. Wall Mounted Cassette, One Way Ceiling Cassette, and Ceiling Mounted Cassette emit fresh air. There are palm trees behind the house. The two-story house has a perspective drawing. Wall Mounted Cassette, One Way Ceiling Cassette, and Ceiling Mounted Cassette emit fresh air. There are palm trees behind the house.

Residential Solutions

LG HVAC Residential Solutions provide a smarter way to keep energy efficient.
LEARN MORE
The two-story house with a red roof has a perspective drawing. The floor is covered with red pipes, which connect HVAC products. There is a garden in front of the house. The two-story house with a red roof has a perspective drawing. The floor is covered with red pipes, which connect HVAC products. There is a garden in front of the house.

Control Solutions

LG Control Solutions offers convenient controls to set the perfect temperature in your area.
LEARN MORE

Design Your HVAC System

Explore LG HVAC Solutions for all your heating and cooling needs.

Discover More about LG HVAC

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them. Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

Inquire to Buy

Please inquire to buy for more information on the product.
INQUIRE TO BUY