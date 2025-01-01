About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
EC Motor

LG's Electronically Commutated (EC) Motor is designed for use in a variety of HVAC applications.

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQ

What is EC Motor?

The EC Motor operates across a 1/3 to 1HP range, suitable for HVAC systems such as condensing units, air handlers, furnaces, and ventilation.

Key Features

From reduced size to lower noise and consistent airflow, the EC Motor is engineered to enhance HVAC operation and comfort.

Sized Down. Powered Up icon

Sized Down. Powered Up

Less Vibration. Less Noise. icon

Less Vibration. Less Noise

Engineered .for Dual Voltage icon

Engineered for Dual Voltage

Sized Down. Powered Up

By applying a spoke-type concentrated flux rotor design, LG’s EC Motor achieves similar operational efficiency while reducing weight by up to 28.6%. This design contributes to more efficient material usage and supports optimized system functionality.

Comparison of conventional and spoke-type EC motor rotors, showing reduced volume and increased magnetic flux with LG’s advanced spoke-type rotor design.

Less Vibration. Less Noise

With reduced magnetic pull variation, LG's EC Motor is designed for quieter operation, utilizing a spoke-type design and improved airflow control.

Engineered for Dual Voltage

The LG EC Motor operates on both 115V and 230V power supplies with no need for manual switching offering seamless integration across HVAC systems.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of the LG EC Motor.

Air Handler image

Air Handler

Furnace image

Furnace

Air Conditioner image

Air Conditioner

Product Specifications

Table Caption
FeaturesIndorOutdoor for ResidentialOutdoor for Commercial
Capacity(HP)1/3, 1/2, 3/4, 11/3, 1/21/3, 1/2
CommunicationUART, TAP Setting (5pin)PWM, TAP Setting (max 18 taps)PWM, TAP Setting (max 18 taps)
RPM200 ~1,800200 ~1,250200 ~ 1,250
Voltage115, 230V230V, 460V230V, 460V
Dual VoltageYNN

* The RPM may differ depending on the specific model.

FAQ

Q.

What is the working principle of an EC Motor?

A.

An EC (Electronically Commutated) motor works by converting electrical energy into mechanical energy through built in electronics that control speed and torque. It uses back EMF or sensors to adjust performance and maintain constant airflow efficiently.

Q.

What is an EC Motor used for in HVAC systems?

A.

In HVAC, EC Motors are used in condenser fans, blowers, furnaces, and air handling units. LG EC Motors provide quiet, energy efficient operation in systems ranging from 1/3HP to 1HP.

Q.

How does an EC motor maintain constant airflow?

A.

An EC Motor maintains constant airflow by adjusting speed and torque based on static pressure changes using internal control algorithms, ensuring stable air delivery.

Q.

What are the benefits of using an EC motor in HVAC?

A.

EC motors offer energy savings, quieter operation, longer lifespan, and precise airflow control making them ideal for modern, high efficiency HVAC systems.

* Some images are simulated for illustrative purpose only. The mentioned applications are primarily used examples.

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Find Compressors

Resource Download

Where to Buy

