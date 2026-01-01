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A preliminary look at future mobility5

LG Vehicle Solution1

Preliminary Look at Future Mobility​

LG Electronics VS Company's digital cockpit combines innovative LG products and solutions to provide a glimpse of what future mobility will look like.

LG Mobility Labworks Series

Digital Cockpit Alpha​

Future concept of next generation vehicle with cockpit electronics, connectivity and automotive vision system.​

Technical Highlights

Voice Assistant

| Hybrid speech processing |

Hybrid speech recognition system combining LG in-house in-vehicle voice assistant. Possible to process complicated commands at once to support safe driving and offers emotional attachment and user-friendly UXM¹⁾.

Voice assistant1

HMI Technology

| Motion detection, haptic and force touch |

Detect finger gestures and body motion with LG ToF²⁾ and IR³⁾ cameras for accurate 3D analysis of passenger behavior. Adjustments available for Cluster, CID⁴⁾, and OSRVD⁵⁾ with eye gaze detection. Integrated LG VCM⁶⁾ haptic and adjusted Tanvas for precise HMI⁷⁾.

Voice assistant1

Streaming and Sharing

| 5G experience |

High resolution, high capacity and multi channel contents is available through RSE⁸⁾. Also, shared car concept that device identification and seamless video streaming from personal device to RSE are available.

Streaming and sharing1

Leopard SW Platform

| Flexible and modular design |

A platform enables IVI⁹⁾ products following the Linux-based GENIVI standard. Not only ready for various SoC¹⁰⁾s, align with GENIVI and Web standards, but also, configurable in various scale via modular design.

Voice assistant1

1) UX (User Experience), 2) ToF (Time of Flight), 3) IR (Infra Red), 4) CID (Center Information Display), 5) OSRVD (Outside Rear View Display),
6) VCM (Voice Coil Motor), 7) HMI (Human Machine Interface), 8) RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment), 9) IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment), 10) SoC (System on Chip)

System Configuration

Hardware Architecture

• Cockpit electronics (Multi display, front console display, AR-HUD¹⁾, ISRVD, OSRVD)
• Connectivity (Voice assistant, RSE, rear console display)
• Automotive vision system (DMS²⁾, IMS³⁾)

Software Architecture

• Server VM⁴⁾
• SOA⁵⁾
• Cartridge⁶⁾
• LARA⁷⁾
• Next generation SoC readiness

1) AR-HUD (Augmented Reality Head Up Display), 2) DMS (Driver Monitoring System), 3) IMS (Interior Monitoring System)
4) VM (Virtual Machine) (HW-agnostic virtualization for Android with other domains such as Cluster, IVI and RSE)
5) SOA (Service Oriented Architecture) (Extendable and high-performance architecture)
6) Cartridge (Technology for on-the-fly additional HW resources)
7) LARA (LG in-house adaptive AUTOSAR solution)

Highlight Features

<h3 style="font-size: 36px;">Cockpit electronics</h3>1

Cockpit Electronics

ISRVD, OSRVD
• 8.9” Freeform LCD ISRVD and 6” POLED OSRVD

AR Head Up Display
• 3.1” @2.5m (800x480), 4.5L

Multi display
• Single cover glass with 12.3” POLED cluster and CID

Front console display
• 13.3” LCD, hybrid haptic solution with LG VCM and Tanvas

<h3 style="font-size: 36px;">Connectivity</h3>1

Connectivity

Voice assistant
• Hybrid speech recognition system & service

Rear Seat Entertainment
• 14.3” LTPS LCD, 198 ppi and 5G experience

Rear Console Display
• 10.2” LCD and touch pad for rear passengers

<h3 style="font-size: 36px;">Automotive vision system</h3>1

Automotive Vision System

IMS¹⁾ (3D depth camera)
• Finger gesture control and body motion detection

DMS²⁾ (dual camera)
• Driver’s eye gaze detection

1) IMS (Interior Monitoring System)
2) DMS (Driver Monitoring System)

Related Contents

In-cabin Solutions1

Mobility Labworks Series

Digital Cockpit Beta

In-cabin Vision1

Mobility Labworks Series

Digital Cockpit Gamma