Multi-Housing

Enhance your space with LG laundromat solution, engineered to handle high-capacity loads with ease. Reliable and versatile, we deliver powerful results anywhere, anytime.

Modern laundromat with rows of LG commercial washers and dryers, laundry carts, and folding tables

Compact Stackable Design

Efficient laundry solutions for limited spaces, accommodating customers with ease. Compact size and stackable design provide generous washing capacity.

Easy Maintenance

Front Service Panel allows quick access to the washers without uninstallation, with the pump located at the front for easy maintenance.

Smart Control, Smart Business

LG Smart Solution boosts productivity by allowing owners to monitor machines and users to get real-time laundry alerts.

Product Lineup

Business Application

Apartment / Townhome

Provide convenience for a multi-housing property with commercial laundry solutions designed for large-capacity washing.

Dormitory

Empower busy students to use laundry facilities with ease and convenience, while making management easier for you.

LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

Row of LG commercial front-load washers with payment systems installed in a tiled laundry room

Exterior wall with Wash to Go self-service laundry sign and view into laundromat with LG washers

Laundromat interior with stacked LG commercial washers and dryers, detergent vending machine, and seating area

Laundromat interior with stacked LG commercial washers and dryers, washing and drying instructions on wall, and payment machine

Man sitting and smiling in front of laundromat interior with rows of LG commercial washers and dryers

FAQ

Q.

Which coin drop brands are compatible and is the coin drop included in the box?

A.

Coin drop is not included; you can buy and use Greenwald, ESD and Munzuprufer with our product.

Q.

Is it possible to convert machines from payment to nonpayment or vice versa?

A.

You can select Payment type (Coin or Card) and Non-Payment type (On Premise Laundry) in Setup mode.

Q.

How can I choose a suitable product for my business?

A.

LG's commercial laundry offers solutions suitable for various spaces, including dormitories, apartments, hotels, and hospitals. Once you submit an inquiry, our expert will contact you to provide the best solution for your business.

Q.

What are the energy efficiency ratings of commercial laundry?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry is designed with energy efficiency in mind. It is ENERGY STAR® certified, which helps reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

