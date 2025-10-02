About Cookies on This Site

HVAC
Contact us

Air to Water Heat Pumps

What is Heat Pumps?Key FeaturesProduct Lineup

What is Air to Water Heat Pumps

The heat pump system is indicated by a red line on the interior of a house with a bed, table, and sofa drawn in 3d.

Air to Water Heat Pumps System

LG THERMA V is an innovative heating solution for your home. By combining 20% electricity and 80% outside air, it is a green alternative to your old boiler.

Key Features

The graph on the left compares LG Therma V heat pump with conventional boiler, showing 60% annual cost saving.

Cost Saving

LG THERMA V can reduce 60% your energy costs annually, by producing up to 5 times as much heat energy as it needs to run.* Learn how your government can help with subsidies to future-proof your home.

*Energy saving rates are calculated for space heating only, using EN14825 climate data and assuming 4,910 annual operating hours with 35℃ temperature operation that is based on France's average temperatures.

*We compare our data with others on the Keymark website. Annual energy consumption can vary depending on which model chosen.

*This variation is due to ErP energy efficiency and declared Prated values. Efficiency is based on a Condensing boiler, assuming the same annual heating demand as LG THERMA V 16kW.

*Calculations based on June 2023 energy prices and 2022 EU Carbon intensity of the power sector.

The graph on the left compares LG Therma V heat pump with conventional boiler, showing 60% annual cost saving.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

LG THERMA V heat pump installation does not involve the replacement of the existing heating system and even requires little maintenance, which makes THERMA V a convenient way to heat your home year-round.

The graph on the left compares LG Therma V heat pump with conventional boiler, showing 60% annual cost saving.

Low Noise

Experience the ultimate comfort with LG THERMA V Monobloc. This efficient and discreet heating solution features noise minimization technology, allowing you to be considerate of your neighbors.

The graph on the left compares LG Therma V heat pump with conventional boiler, showing 60% annual cost saving.

Eco-consciousness

LG THERMA V's advanced technology can lower your carbon footprint while assuring energy savings. Join the green movement by pairing your heat pump with solar panels and energy storage systems.

Eco-consciousness Learn more

Product Lineup

2 indoor units and 3 outdoor units of LG Therma V Split are displayed.

Split

2 indoor units and 1 outdoor unit of LG Therma V Hydrosplit are displayed.

Hydrosplit

On display are outdoor units of LG Therma V Monobloc.

Monobloc

The outdoor unit of LG R290 Monobloc is displayed.

R290 Monobloc

*The brand of Air to water heat pump may vary depending on the country.

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

Resource TypeTitleSize
Resource TypeTitleSize
Catalog
2025 LG Air Conditioner Catalogue.pdf
extension : pdf121,779K
Catalog
2025 LG THERMA V Catalogue.pdf
extension : pdf81,216K
Catalog
LG_Air_Cooled_Scroll_Chiller.pdf
extension : pdf11,570K
Leaflet
2024 LG BECON cloud Leaflet.pdf
extension : pdf2,135K
Catalog
2024 LG BECON cloud Catalogue.pdf
extension : pdf5,809K

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

GO
