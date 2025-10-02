Air to Water Heat Pumps

*Energy saving rates are calculated for space heating only, using EN14825 climate data and assuming 4,910 annual operating hours with 35℃ temperature operation that is based on France's average temperatures.

*We compare our data with others on the Keymark website. Annual energy consumption can vary depending on which model chosen.

*This variation is due to ErP energy efficiency and declared Prated values. Efficiency is based on a Condensing boiler, assuming the same annual heating demand as LG THERMA V 16kW.

*Calculations based on June 2023 energy prices and 2022 EU Carbon intensity of the power sector.