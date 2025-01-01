About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

THERMA V R290 Monobloc

LG R290 Monobloc is displayed with a halo shining behind the product. Its grey outdoor unit is gradually revealed against a black background.

Why LG R290 Monobloc

Safe & Seamless Design

Advanced & Efficient Heating

Extremely Silent Operation

Integrated Control System

Safe & Seamless Design

R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. Also the new design with refined grey blends in well with environment.

A full shot and close-up of the R290 Monobloc with the running fan mounted on the left side. Its refined grey fits seamlessly with a building's exterior.

Advanced & Efficient Heating

R290 Monobloc can generate a water flow of up to 75°C while operating at temperatures as low as -28°C. Powered by nature, it ensures sustainable heating with an A+++ energy rating.

The R290 indoor unit is installed on the left side of the residential bathroom, and steam is rising from the white bathtub on the right.

The R290 indoor unit is installed on the left side of the residential bathroom, and steam is rising from the white bathtub on the right.

Extremely Silent Operation

Enjoy calmness as you keep your home warm. R290 Monobloc heats home with outstanding noise reduction technologies. It maintains an extremely low sound power level even at maximum performance.

On display is the internal structure of the R290 outdoor unit. The operation of the compressor is shown in detail, indicating silent operation.

Integrated Control System

Configuring LG BECON cloud with R290 Monobloc offers various remote capabilities. Installers and service partners are able to perform setting, monitoring and firmware update without on-site visits.*

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG monobloc and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG monobloc and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.

* LG BECON cloud service availability can be varied by each country.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight