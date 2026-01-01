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Supporting for multiple communication standards

Supporting for multiple communication standards

Supporting for Multiple Communication Standards

Enabling cost-effective installation and customization tailored to customer needs.

Standalone Type TCU

Our standalone telematics control unit (TCU) technology features a refined network access device (NAD) design that integrates a modem and RF Front-End (RFFE) for enhanced performance.

Specification

 
Cellular Network
5G Rel 16 4x4 MIMO1)
NG eCall2)
Satellite/Broadcast
Dual Frequency Positioning
Wireless Network
Global V2X3) standard
Vehicle Network
1 Gigabit Ethernet

1) MIMO: Multiple-Input Multiple-Output
2) NG eCall: Next-Generation Emergency Call
3) V2X: Vehicle-to-Everything

Flexible and Scalable Standalone TCU

We enable 5G leadership with our 2x2 configuration and support for multiple communication standards, delivering both high performance and efficiency. Our solutions utilize advanced technologies such as 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 17 and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) to enhance stability and reliability, while enabling cost-effective installation and customization tailored to customer needs.

Leading 5G Rel. 16 Global NAD Technology with Modular Design

We lead in 5G Release 16 with advanced network access device technology, providing modular solutions that support stability and adaptability for smart home integration, IoT, telecommunications, and real-time remote monitoring.

Experts in Automotive Telematics Platform Development

We are proud of our expertise in developing automotive telematics platforms (ATP), backed by extensive experience and a deep understanding of our automotive customers. Our platform is compatible with various chipsets and complies with industry standards.

Fast, Seamless Connected Driving with Real-Time Updates

We deliver advanced vehicle connectivity, real-time data updates, and enhanced navigation and safety features through our over-the-air solutions, meeting the evolving demands of the automotive industry.