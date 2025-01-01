About Cookies on This Site

HVAC
Chiller

LG Chiller is designed to provide efficient cooling for large buildings and facilities. Discover the powerful air cooling solutions ideal for your business facility.

Multiple LG chiller units are installed in a spacious industrial facility with exposed piping.

Chiller

Designed to provide effective cooling for even the largest buildings and facilities, LG's chilled water central air conditioning solutions are ideal for industrial facilities such as power plants and factories as well as district cooling

Centrifugal

LG Centrifugal Chiller is displayed first.

Centrifugal

LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller is displayed second.

Oil-free Centrifugal

LG R-1233zd Oil-free Chiller is displayed.

R-1233zd Oil-free Centrifugal

LG Centrifugal Heat Pump is displayed.

Centrifugal Heat Pump

LG Centrifugal Ice Thermal Storage Chiller is displayed.

Ice Storage Centrifugal

Screw & Scroll Chiller

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller is displayed.

Water-cooled Screw

LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller is displayed.

Air-cooled Screw

LG Air-cooled Scroll Chiller is displayed.

Air-cooled Scroll

LG Water-cooled Screw Heat Pump is displayed.

Water-cooled Screw Heat Pump

LG Air-cooled-Inverter Scroll Heat Pump is displayed.

Air-cooled Scroll Heat Pump

LG Screw Ice Thermal Storage Chiller is displayed.

Ice Storage Screw

LG Geo Thermal(Water-cooled Screw) Heat Pump is displayed.

Geo Thermal

Absorption Chiller

LG Absorption Chiller Direct Fired Type is displayed.

Direct Fired Type

LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type is displayed.

Hot Water Type

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type is displayed.

Stream Type

LG Absorption Heat Pump is displayed.

Hybrid Type

LG Absorption Heat Pump is displayed.

Heat Pump

