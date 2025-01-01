About Cookies on This Site

An LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is placed on a rooftop with a clear sky and soft sunlight in the background.

Inverter Scroll Chiller

LG's compact Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller optimizes heating and cooling, while enabling easy installation and quiet operation.

What is Inverter Scroll ChillerKey FeaturesFAQ

What is Inverter Scroll Chiller?

Three LG inverter scroll chillers are displayed in a space with minimalist concrete walls and soft lighting.

The Product shows IPLV 1.70 rating with refrigeration efficiency graph displayed.

LG's New Efficient, Compact, and Quiet Inverter Scroll Chiller

High Energy Efficiency

Improved performance due to the new all inverter technology

Highly Reliable Operation

Stable operation on a wide range of cooling and heating temperatures

Highly Flexible & Convenient

The optimal solution for nearly any environment

Next-Generation Refrigerant

The R32 refrigerant for lower GWP and more energy efficiency

High Energy Efficiency

Heating and cooling efficiency is improved by increased air volume, optimized airflow, and reduced noise. 1) It maintains heat exchange performance and a stable refrigeration cycle in frosty conditions while supplying water from -10 to 60°C. 2), 3)

1) Tested with the INVERTER SCROLL CHILLER AIR_KCHH series 60 RT model under rated conditions in our calibrated facility. Actual performance may vary with real-world conditions.
2) Please note that these results were obtained through LG's internal testing process.
3) Results may vary depending on the environment.

Highly Reliable Operation

The R32 Inverter Scroll Chiller supplies a wider range of water temperatures from -10 to 25°C (cold) and 30 to 60°C (hot), expanding the output temperature for cold and hot water by about 5 Degrees Celsius, enabling consistent and reliable performance in various applications. 4)

The LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is displayed on a rooftop with a snowy mountain in the background, next to a temperature comparison chart with blue gradients.The LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is displayed on a rooftop with a sunset cityscape in the background, next to a temperature comparison chart with red gradients.

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller lineup shown: 50–230usRT (50Hz), 70–290usRT (60Hz).

4) -10 ~ 4 ℃ : Low Temperature Function with Anti-freeze (Ethylene Glycol : More than 30%, Propylene Glycol More than 35%)

The Optimal and Flexible Solution

LG's Inverter Scroll Chiller reduces noise to 68 dB(A) and the touch remote control detects errors and manages cycle monitoring, scheduling, and demand control. 5),6)

5) KCHH series 60RT model Sound pressure level comparison.
6) Sound pressure level is measured on the rated condition in the anechoic rooms by ISO 3745 standard.

Next-Generation R32 Refrigerant

The R32 refrigerant has many advantages over the R410A, including less energy consumption and lower installation and maintenance costs due to the smaller footprint. 7),8)

Image comparing the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of refrigerants R410A and R32, alongside the two LG Cooling units in front of a natural background.

* GWP: Global Warming Potential
7) Tested with the INVERTER SCROLL CHILLER AIR_KCHH series 60 RT model under rated conditions in our calibrated facility. Actual performance may vary with real-world conditions.
8) Footprint comparison of LG INVERTER SCROLL CHILLER AIR_KCHH series to C company 30 RC series model, Y company YLLA series model based on equivalent capacity range of 60 RT.

FAQ

Q.

Why LG Inverter Scroll Chiller?

A.

LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is designed for optimal cooling and heating efficiency using LG's core technologies, such as the Twin All Inverter, HiPOR™, Biomimetic Fan, Wide Louver Plus Fin, and Optimized Vapor Injection.

Q.

What are the differences between a conventional scroll chiller and an Inverter Scroll Chiller?

A.

Conventional ones operate at a fixed speed and on a constant amount of energy, while Inverter Scroll Chillers adjust the compressor speed for higher energy efficiency and performance under partial loads.

Q.

Which is better R410A or R32?

A.

While neither depletes the ozone layer, R32 has a lower GWP and is easier to recycle. R32 also has lower operating and maintenance costs and is now more common than R410A due to phase-out.

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

The Inverter Scroll Chiller can be used for factory or industrial facility processes, as an air conditioner with chilled or hot water, or to store water for facility gardening.

