About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart Factory
Contact us
Stacks of large steel coils stored in an industrial warehouse, showcasing durable metal materials for manufacturing.

Stacks of large steel coils stored in an industrial warehouse, showcasing durable metal materials for manufacturing.

About LG Smart Factory

We combine industry expertise with advanced technologies to boost productivity, efficiency, and sustainability, creating custom smart factory solutions for your specific needs.

About LG Smart Factory Learn more
Why do business

The voices of customers

Our customers want an end-to-end, professional and reliable partner

professional and reliable partner

professional and reliable partner

What CEOs Are Saying

When implementing a smart factory, it’s crucial to ensure scalability and flexibility for the future. And we need to minimize trial and error to reduce duplicate investments and sunk costs.

What CFOs Are Saying

I’m not sure if this is the best ROI.

What Procurement Executives Are Saying

We want a single view of project management for the entire project, from construction to commissioning. Do you offer turnkey solutions?

What Heads of Production Are Saying

Let me be frank, I’m not sure how to implement a smart factory because it seems too complex.

What Production Engineers Are Saying

There are many necessary technologies. So it’s difficult to compare the technologies and coordinate with multiple companies.

What Field Operators Are Saying

They must offer responsive support and maintenance, promptly addressing any issues.

Who we are

Your game-changing partner

throughout your entire manufacturing lifecycle, elevating your competitiveness with total smart factory solutions.

Industrial project workflow showing engineers and managers collaborating from design and planning to research, equipment inspection, digital data analysis, augmented reality simulation, and smart factory operation.

Industrial project workflow showing engineers and managers collaborating from design and planning to research, equipment inspection, digital data analysis, augmented reality simulation, and smart factory operation.

Make it real together

We provide the full spectrum of smart factory solutions from greenfield development to factory operations optimization.

Panoramic collage of LG factory construction sites with multiple angles showing large-scale building projects.

Panoramic collage of LG factory construction sites with multiple angles showing large-scale building projects.

Operational Competency

Globally Proven Operation

Leveraging worldwide factory-building expertise for seamless operations.

World map with highlighted countries showing LG’s global factory locations including USA, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, and Egypt.

World map with highlighted countries showing LG’s global factory locations including USA, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, and Egypt.

Our Lighthouse Factory

Best practices of innovation leading the global manufacturing

LG Tennessee Factory

The U.S.’s First home appliance lighthouse factory selected in 2023.

21%

Boost in component productivity

61%

Reduction in defect rate

60%

Automation rate

22%

Reduction in the test cycle

LG Smart Park

Korea’s first home appliance lighthouse factory selected in 2022.

17%

Increase in productivity

70%

Reduction in defect cost

45%

Automation rate

30%

Gain in energy efficiency

R&D capability

Technological excellence from lab to line, delivering real performance

R&D labs with floor areas of more than 710,000 ft2

Aerial view of LG Electronics industrial complex with multiple factory buildings, parking lots, and green spaces."

Years of Accumulated Know-how

Production Engineering Experts

Patent Applications in Smart Factory Technology

Terabytes (TB) of Manufacturing Data

Technology leadership

The fusion of manufacturing AX & robotics,cutting-edge smart factory technology

4th industrial revolution technologies

  • AI icon representing intelligent digital transformation with neural network design for smart automation.

    AI
    for Intelligentization

  • DX icon symbolizing digitalization with binary code graphics for advanced digital transformation.

    DX
    for Digitalization

  • Robotics icon with robotic arm illustration for automation technology

    Robotics
    for Automation

Innovative hardware and software

Icon for innovative new methods and advanced materials in technology development.

New methods and

Materials

Precision process icon with target-like graphic representing high yield manufacturing efficiency.

High yield and

Precision process

Microscope icon symbolizing high resolution inspection and precise measurement technology.

High resolution

Inspection and Measurement

Computer screen icon for intelligent design and smart operations platform.

Intelligent design and

operations platform

Advanced core technologies

  • Molding process icon with container outline symbolizing manufacturing technology.

    Molding

  • Welding icon with spark graphic representing industrial welding process.

    Welding

  • Sealing technology icon with barrier-like illustration for secure sealing process.

    Sealing

  • Photolithography icon with layered wafer graphic for semiconductor processing

    Photolithography

  • Inspection icon with checklist symbol representing quality control process.

    Inspection

  • Heat radiation icon with molecular graphic symbolizing thermal technology

    Heat radiation

  • Bonding process icon with liquid drop symbol for adhesion and material joining.

    Bonding

  • Laser technology icon with focused beam illustration for precision processing.

    Laser

  • Roll-to-roll manufacturing icon with roller graphic symbolizing continuous production.

    Roll to roll

  • Optics technology icon with lens illustration representing optical innovation.

    Optics

  • Inkjet technology icon with circuit-like graphic symbolizing digital printing.

    Inkjet

  • Environment technology icon with atom-like design symbolizing eco-friendly innovation

    Environment

  • Electronic circuit icon with upward flow graphic symbolizing circuit and semiconductor technology.

    Electronic circuit

  • irtual verification icon with circular arrow symbol for digital simulation and testing

    Virtual verification

Acceleration center for applicability assessment

Interior of LG Smart Factory Acceleration Center with advanced robotics, automation systems, and digital displays

Interior of LG Smart Factory Acceleration Center with advanced robotics, automation systems, and digital displays

Our history

Our expertise evolves,so does our innovation

Five aerial views of LG Electronics global manufacturing plants and facilities across different regions

Five aerial views of LG Electronics global manufacturing plants and facilities across different regions

Factory-level best practices across industries

Since 1958
LG Electronics

has been established

1987
Production engineering Research Institute

has been established

1991
Automated Production Systems

have been applied in mass production

1993
Intelligent Production Systems R&D

has begun

2015
Smart Factory initiatives

have been spearheaded within LG group

2022
Lighthouse factory

recognized by the World Economic Forum

2024
Business expansion

has started beyond LG group

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us