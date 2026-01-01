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Connected & Productive
Spearheading the evolution of vehicles into mobile offices, LG’s advanced display solutions support video calls, document sharing, and other productivity tools to transform your car into a fully functional workspace. With intuitive interfaces, customizable settings, and seamless integration with personal devices, working professionals can stay connected and productive on the go.
Pillar-To-Pillar Display
As a leader in Pillar-to-Pillar (P2P) display technology, LG maintains strong partnerships with luxury and premium automotive brands worldwide. We deliver interior designs seamlessly integrated with extended screens, providing drivers and passengers with an in-cabin experience that goes beyond the drive.
Windshield Display
Featuring innovative optical display technology that extends across the windshield, LG's display solution creates a new and unprecedented in-car experience. Our large spatial windshield screen provides intuitive information such as maps, HVAC controls, bearings, points of interest (POIs), and more to enhance the overall driving experience.