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integrated-antenna-type-tcu

integrated-antenna-type-tcu

All-in-one Integrated Communication System

It’s evolving to make the antenna less visible, thereby enhancing the vehicle's exterior aesthetics.

Integrated-Antenna Type TCU

Our telematics control unit (TCU) integrated-antenna serves as a connectivity hub, linking all in-vehicle data to external cellular and wireless infrastructure. It is a versatile solution for future 5G and various wireless technologies.

Specification

Cellular Network
5G 4x4 MIMO
NG eCall
Satellite/Broadcast
DF-GNSS1) with positioning engine
Wireless Network
V2X, Wi-Fi 6e2)
Vehicle Network
1 Gigabit Ethernet

1) DF-GNSS: Dual-Frequency Global Navigation Satellite System
2) Wi-Fi 6e: Wi-Fi 6 Extended (6 GHz band)

All-in-one Design

Our smart antenna leverages detailed design work and advanced signal processing to reduce cable loss while allowing specific application customization for automakers. Ultimately, our technology is evolving to make the antenna less visible, thereby enhancing the vehicle's exterior aesthetics.

Integrated Communication System

We specialize in antennas designed to seamlessly integrate with communication systems such as 5G, Wi-Fi, satellite communication, and mmWave. Through rigorous testing, we ensure the highest performance and strict compliance with industry standards for the benefit of our customers.

Thermal Solution

Our thermal solution effectively manages heat dissipation for high-power-consuming TCUs, maintaining performance even in ambient roof temperatures of up to 105°C. It offers a cost-effective design while minimizing negative impact on antenna performance.