Residential ERV

Temperature Exchange Efficiency tested in ErP heating conditions.

*Based on the LZ-H015GBA6 model in Super High mode

*Indoor/outdoor temperature and humidity conditions simulated

*For heating, the Indoor Ambient Temp was 20 ° CDB/12 ° CDB and Outdoor Ambient Temp was 7°CDB

*The fine dust reduction performance of the air filter was tested by KCL. The test was conducted according to a test method in compliance with ISO 16890-1 : 2016 with test condition of 23±5℃, 45±10% RH (Model number 3330), and the result was 95% reduction of fine dust of 30 nm. The results may vary depending on the environment.

*UVnano™ is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer.

** Based on TÜV Rheinland test conducted according to LG test method with test condition of 25±2℃, 50±10% RH, removing 99.99 of percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the pre filter. This had been measured after 2 hours of product operation. (tested models : Z-H0150B2SR). The result value is measured at a specific point set in the experiment.

*** This result may differ in actual use conditions of the air conditioning system

*Heat exchanger mold resistance performance tested by Fiti Testing & Research Institute and certified as 0 grade. Testing was conducted in compliance with ASTM G21-15, with testing conditions as follows: 28-30℃, 85%RH or higher, 28 day duration. Results may vary depending on the environment.

*Air passageway bacteria resistance was tested by Fiti Testing & Research Institute with antibacterial activity certified as R4.6 (Strain 1), R6.2 (Strain 2). Testing was conducted in compliance with JIS Z 2801: 2010, film adhesion method with test conditions as follows: (35+/-1)℃, 90%RH for 24 hours. Results may vary depending on the environment.