HVAC
Contact us
LG Residential ERV ventilation unit designed for efficient home air quality improvement.

Residential ERV Ventilation

Residential ERV

Ventilation to help you breathe easy at home.

Benefits of LG Residential ERVKey FeaturesRelated products

It’s time to think about home ventilation

Benifits of LG Residential ERV

  • Energy-saving home ventilation icon representing LG Residential ERV efficiency

    Energy-saving home vatilation

  • Clean fresh air ventilation icon highlighting LG ERV fresh air intake system

    Bring in cleaner fresh outside air

  • Total ventilation control icon for LG Residential ERV smart management system

    Total ventilation control

Energy-saving Home Ventilation

Indoor air is approximately 5x more polluted than outdoor air. While common household dust can be easily dealt with by air purification, it's essential to introduce fresh air through ventilation to improve indoor air quality.

LG Residential ERV air circulation diagram showing fresh air intake and polluted air exhaust in home ventilation.

Efficient

ERV saves up to 85% more energy when compared to natural ventilation thanks to a hightly efficients total heat exchanger.

Comfort

Heat exchange ventilation regulateds incoming air temperature for a comforable indoor temperature all year round.

Bring in cleaner and fresher outside air

Outside air passes throught UVnanoTM and ePM1 95% high-efficiency filters for clean airflow.

LG Residential ERV advanced air filtration system with UVnano and ePM1 95% high-efficiency filters for clean airflow

UVnano™

By applying UVnanoTM techonology, bacteria and viruses on pre-filter removed by up to 99.99%

Find dust

Over ePM, high-efficient dust filter filters out 95% of fine dust with particle sizes as small as 0.3um

Hygienic

All air passes through a total heat exchanger and air passagesay(EPS) made of antibacterial, anti-mold material

Total Ventilation control, anytime, anywhere

Easily monitor your home's filter performance and CO2 levels in real time.

LG Residential ERV smart controller and mobile app displaying real-time CO2 levels and air quality monitoring

Heat pump icon showing LG ERV heating water with energy-efficient heat pump function

Heat Pump

Heating water with the heat pump funciton

Auto control icon representing LG ERV automatic heat pump and heating optimization system

Auto

Automatically controls the heat pump and heating functions for optimal performance

Turbo mode icon for LG ERV boosting heat function to quickly provide hot water.

Turbo

Boosting heat function to quickly heat water

Energy-saving Vuccion mode icon for LG ERV minimizing energy loss during standby

Vacation

Minimizing the energy loss while heat function is not in use

Temperature Exchange Efficiency tested in ErP heating conditions.

*Based on the LZ-H015GBA6 model in Super High mode

*Indoor/outdoor temperature and humidity conditions simulated 

*For heating, the Indoor Ambient Temp was 20 ° CDB/12 ° CDB and Outdoor Ambient Temp was 7°CDB  

 

*The fine dust reduction performance of the air filter was tested by KCL. The test was conducted according to a test method in compliance with ISO 16890-1 : 2016 with test condition of 23±5℃, 45±10% RH (Model number 3330), and the result was 95% reduction of fine dust of 30 nm. The results may vary depending on the environment. 

 

*UVnano™ is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. 

** Based on TÜV Rheinland test conducted according to LG test method with test condition of 25±2℃, 50±10% RH, removing 99.99 of percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the pre filter. This had been measured after 2 hours of product operation. (tested models : Z-H0150B2SR). The result value is measured at a specific point set in the experiment.

*** This result may differ in actual use conditions of the air conditioning system  

 

*Heat exchanger mold resistance performance tested by Fiti Testing & Research Institute and certified as 0 grade. Testing was conducted in compliance with ASTM G21-15, with testing conditions as follows: 28-30℃, 85%RH or higher, 28 day duration. Results may vary depending on the environment.

*Air passageway bacteria resistance was tested by Fiti Testing & Research Institute with antibacterial activity certified as R4.6 (Strain 1), R6.2 (Strain 2). Testing was conducted in compliance with JIS Z 2801: 2010, film adhesion method with test conditions as follows: (35+/-1)℃, 90%RH for 24 hours. Results may vary depending on the environment.

