HVAC
Contact us

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S is a compact yet powerful VRF solution for residences and small offices that provides high performance with low operation costs. Discover the smaller, more powerful, and eco-conscious MULTI V S.

A house in white and wood tones. Both staircases feature ceiling-mounted air conditioning units with visible airflow. A front driveway with grass.

MULTI V S

More compact, powerful, environmentally friendly VRF

for residences and small offices.

FeaturesSolution ApplicationLine Up
A sectional view of house where one LG Multi V S outdoor unit is connected to seven indoor units, with a blue line highlighting the connection path.

One Solution for Any Space

Connect multiple spaces to one compact outdoor unit. Multiple indoor units can be connected to one outdoor unit, enabling seamless cooling for a variety of home layouts.

Indoor Solutions Suitable for Any Space

Combine basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted designs to fit your home’s layout. Plus, an air purification kit to improves indoor air quality.

*The wall-mounted unit is not covered by the air purification kit.

Compact Size & Light Weight

MULTI V S 1 fan includes the technology and efficiency of the 2 fan model. With its compact size and light weight, it provides a better exterior view and makes installation much easier.

A gray tiled balcony with a checkered fence showcases a central LG Multi V S outdoor unit. Mountains and green fields are visible on the left.

*Small capacity range securing 4, 5 and 6 HP.

Eco-conscious Refrigerant

MULTI V S is equipped with low GWP* R32 refrigerant, reducing the refrigerant charge** and associated cost.

Strong Resistance Ocean Black Fin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions.

*R32 with 68% lower GWP(Global Warming Potential)

**23% lower refrigerant charge

LG R1 Compressor is zoomed in and displayed on the left, beside the LG Multi V S on the right. The complex interior of the compressor is visible.

LG’s Exclusive R1 Compressor

MULTI V S is equipped with the R1 Compressor. Its hybrid scroll structure expands the operating range,

while the shaft-through bottom-compression structure minimizes energy waste. Furthermore,

noise and vibration are reduced.

A mother and daughter rest on a couch, smiling as they watch a tablet. On the right side, a thermometer and a water droplet are displayed.

Dual Sensing Control

Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature for economical and comfortable operation. On summer days
with high humidity, colder air is discharged for quick latent heat elimination. And on dry summer days when humidity is low,
milder air is discharged in order to make the room less dry.

A user taps the ThinQ app on their phone. An LG indoor unit on the ceiling disperses visible airflow, with the outdoor unit shown below.

Remotely Control From Anywhere

With the ThinQ™ app, users can control the cooling system at any time, from anywhere. Remote access to cooling system provides users with maximized comfort.

*Required Accessory : PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem)

Simple Monitoring via LG MV

LG MV(Monitoring View) allows engineers to easily inspect and monitor the air conditioning unit.

Interlocks with Home Network System

The expandable control system can be interlocked with third-party devices such as sensors and facilities of the building, as well as air conditioners. It makes building management smart by setting up logic optimized for the site.

From left to right, there are three white circles, each containing an outline of a small-sized office, condominium, and retail shops at their centers.

MULTI V S is an Applicable Solution for

MULTI V S Line Up

LG Multi V S lineup chart includes one R32 and three R410A models, detailing features, refrigerant, appearance, and horsepower.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

