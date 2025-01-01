About Cookies on This Site

Laundromat

From start to success, LG delivers a range of laundry solutions with comprehensive support. Strengthen your business with LG's reliable durability, performance, and energy efficiency.

Laundromat with LG commercial washers and dryers arranged in rows with sink

Energy Efficiency
for Great Savings

Certified by Energy Star, LG Commercial Laundry helps businesses increase earnings with savings on energy and water

Lasting Durability, High Performance

With Inverter direct drive, our drum is directly attached to the motor, offering long-lasting performance.

Optimized Cycles for Efficiency

Our Gyro Balancing System delivers optimal performance through advanced algorithms, enhancing energy efficiency.

LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

LG Laundry Lounge with rows of stacked LG Giant and LG Titan commercial washers and dryers, tables and chairs arranged for customers

LG Laundry Lounge with multiple rows of stacked commercial washers and dryers in silver finish, tables and chairs arranged for customers

Bright and modern laundromat with rows of LG commercial washers and dryers, tables and laundry carts in the center

Modern on-premises laundry room with LG commercial washers and dryers, central folding table, and large windows with garden view

Row of white LG commercial laundry machines with shelves above holding detergent and supplies

FAQ

Q.

Which coin drop brands are compatible and is the coin drop included in the box?

A.

Coin drop is not included; you can buy and use Greenwald, ESD and Munzuprufer with our product.

Q.

How often do I need to perform maintenance?

A.

Locations with high temperature and humidity, extreme detergent use, or dusty environments will require more frequent maintenance. For a more detailed recommendation, inquire about the Maintenance Guide.

Q.

Is it possible to connect detergent systems to the LG Commercial Machine?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry is ready to use for detergent auto-dosing. Simply connect your external pump to our machine for automatic soap injection.

Q.

What is the difference between commercial laundry and household laundry?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry can complete a full load of laundry at once. Increased capacity allows for more customer cycles, boosting your business.

Q.

How can I choose a suitable product for my business?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry offer solutions suitable for various spaces. Once you submit an inquiry, our expert will contact you to provide the best solution for your business.

Q.

What are the energy efficiency ratings of commercial laundry?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry is designed with energy efficiency in mind. It is ENERGY STAR® certified, which helps reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

