About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Advanced Materials
Contact us
Close-up of a fine powder surface with textured ridges and shadows, resembling industrial or chemical material.

Close-up of a fine powder surface with textured ridges and shadows, resembling industrial or chemical material.

Antimicrobial Additive: PuroTec™

The new standard in antimicrobial glass. Our innovative solution takes surface sanitation to new heights with enhanced antimicrobial performance.

DefinitionBenefits of AntimicrobialDevelopment processApplication

What Is An Antimicrobial?

Antimicrobial is an agent that suppresses growth of microorganisms including bacteria and fungi. Adding or applying antimicrobial agents to coats or plastics protects the surface from microbial pollutants – a passive approach to suppressing unwanted growth compared to sterilization or disinfection.

lose-up illustration of a molecular structure made of transparent blue spheres and connecting bonds, representing chemistry or advanced materials

lose-up illustration of a molecular structure made of transparent blue spheres and connecting bonds, representing chemistry or advanced materials

Antimicrobial technology

Keeping our lifestyle clean and loved ones protected

Antimicrobial technology Learn more

What’s The Difference Between Antimicrobial And Sterilization?

Among the many differences between, sterilization / disinfection and antimicrobial technologies, a key difference is the purpose. Sterilization is the active method of killing microorganisms using UV, heat, chemicals, etc. With potential to permanently damage your products or harm individuals when exposed, sterilization is a method used under limited conditions. Antimicrobial is not as potent but offers a safer way to protect your product surfaces, which broadens its range of application compared to more specialized or medical purposes that sterilization serves.

Antimicrobial

It refers to resistance to microorganisms including bacteria and fungi, and inhibiting their growth.

Disinfection

Disinfection refers to killing of bacteria by methods such as heat, ultraviolet rays, or radiation. In general, it means the incomplete inhibition of bacteria rather than sterilization.

Sterilization

Sterilization refers to the state in which all microorganisms are completely killed and microbial activity is completely disrupted.

Gloved hands holding a petri dish with bacterial colonies while using a swab, with an antimicrobial shield icon in the background.

What Are The Benefits?

Applying LG Antimicrobial to surfaces suppresses unwanted microbial growth, which keeps your products cleaner, more durable and protected from contamination.

Why LG Antimicrobial?

LG Antimicrobial is an inorganic antimicrobial agent made of powdered glass material designed and engineered for specialized purposes. Safer and tougher than conventional organic antimicrobials, LG Antimicrobial has reached surfaces in various industries and products including healthcare, construction, cars, food and beverages, and more.

  • Red crossed-out bacteria symbol representing powerful antimicrobial protection.

    Powerful Antimicrobial Protection

  • Shield with a check mark symbolizing long-lasting performance.

    Long-lasting Performance

  • Water droplet on a protected surface representing stability against discoloration.

    Stability for Discoloration

How Does It Work?

Microorganisms multiply easily in the presence of humidity and nutrients, contaminating the product surface and reducing its lifecycle. Surfaces applied with LG Antimicrobial stay clean for longer even in environments vulnerable to microbial growth, helping ease surface maintenance and increasing the lifecycle.

LG Antimicrobial coated surface

Non-coated surface

3 Steps To Your Solution

In search of your ideal antimicrobial agent? Consult us today for an innovative LG solution.

Step 1. Technical consultation

Through technical consultation, we identify the applicable materials and usage environment, then set the target performance. Based on this, we recommend the appropriate LG PuroTec product and provide dosage guidelines.

Step 2. Sample preparation

Prepare samples with varying antimicrobial additive contents according to the results of the technical consultation.

Step 3. Performance evaluation

Conduct antimicrobial and antifungal performance evaluations through a third-party certification body (e.g., JIS Z 2801, ISO, etc.).

Modern kitchen and living room interior with multiple appliances, each marked with red shield icons highlighting antimicrobial protection features.

Find LG Antimicrobial

As an antimicrobial agent, LG Antimicrobial can be applied to various materials including plastic, coating, fiber, foam and much more. LG Antimicrobial can be applied widely in materials used to create final products or in product finishing – creating cleaner, more durable products that we commonly find all around us.

Applied Widely For Antimicrobial Action

Step 1

Plastics & Polymers

Can be developed into various polymer-based plastics, suppressing bacterial and fungal contamination on the product surfaces.

Step 2

Paints & Coating

Can be applied to coats in either liquid or powder form, keeping the surface clean from microbial growth.

Step 3

Textiles & Fibers

Can be applied to cotton, polyester, synthetic fiber, etc., to prevent stains and odors accumulating on various textiles and fibers.

Step 4

Foam

Can be applied to mattresses, insulation, seats and other foam components to prevent microbial growth, odors and overall deterioration.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe newsletter
Global network service

Global network service

Global network service