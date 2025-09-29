About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
For smarter transportation, LG integrated solutions Banner

For smarter transportation, LG integrated solutions Banner

For smarter transportation, LG integrated solutions

Enhancing the passenger experience

Provide comfort in waiting areas with advanced HVAC systems and deliver essential information through innovative displays.

 

  • Air quality control for healthier spaces
  • Smart digital signage for real-time information delivery

Enhancing operational efficiency and profitability

Increase operator value with immersive media art, premium advertising opportunities, and streamlined content management.

 

  • Large-scale video walls and curved displays
  • Cloud-based solutions for centralized content control

Transportation solutions by need

Airport

Ensure smooth journeys with reliable flight information displays, wide viewing angles, and easy remote management — complemented by advanced HVAC and ventilation that keep passengers comfortable at every terminal.

Airport
LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
Indoor LED

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

Learn more

Railway station

Connect people and places with integrated solutions that combine LED signage, outdoor displays, self-order kiosks, and air care systems for efficient operations and comfortable travel experiences.

Railway station
VRF System Outdoor Units

VRF System Outdoor Units

LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.

Learn more
Ventilation Solution

Ventilation Solution

LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.

Learn more
LG MAGNIT

Video Wall

LG’s Video Wall delivers synchronized content and broadcasting tailored to your space.

Learn more
Thin Clients

Thin Clients

LG Thin Clients boost productivity and efficiency with various form factors, adding value to your work environment.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe newsletter
white bg image

Global service network

Global service network
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download