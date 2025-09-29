We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enhancing the passenger experience
Provide comfort in waiting areas with advanced HVAC systems and deliver essential information through innovative displays.
- Air quality control for healthier spaces
- Smart digital signage for real-time information delivery
Enhancing operational efficiency and profitability
Increase operator value with immersive media art, premium advertising opportunities, and streamlined content management.
- Large-scale video walls and curved displays
- Cloud-based solutions for centralized content control
Transportation solutions by need
Airport
Ensure smooth journeys with reliable flight information displays, wide viewing angles, and easy remote management — complemented by advanced HVAC and ventilation that keep passengers comfortable at every terminal.
- Commercial Display
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.
Railway station
Connect people and places with integrated solutions that combine LED signage, outdoor displays, self-order kiosks, and air care systems for efficient operations and comfortable travel experiences.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
VRF System Outdoor Units
LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.
Ventilation Solution
LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.
Video Wall
LG’s Video Wall delivers synchronized content and broadcasting tailored to your space.
Thin Clients
LG Thin Clients boost productivity and efficiency with various form factors, adding value to your work environment.