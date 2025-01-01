About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Compressor & Motor
Contact us
North AmericaEuropeAsiaMiddle East & Africa

North America

Diversitech | U.S.A.

orders@diversitech.com

2700 Barrett Lakes Blvd. NW, Suite 100 GA, USA

Website

Prattco | U.S.A.

sales@prattco.com

800 Mittel Dr. Wood Dale, IL 60191, USA

Website

Europe

Embrital | ITALY

info@embrital.com

Address : Viale L. Zanussi 8 33170 PORDENONE, Italy

Website

Asia

Only | CHINA

yy13@gdonly.com

2, Jiantashan Rd, Science City, High & new Technology Industrial Development Zone, Guangzhoum, China

Yide | CHINA

zj@tzyield.com

Room 807, Wanda Building, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China

Aircomm Refrigeration | INDIA

aircomm@yahoo.com

SY NO 133, MBN Reddy Estate, Plassey Lane, Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad, India

Bajaj Refrigeration | INDIA

bajajrefrigeration123@gmail.com

Opp Shivpuri, New Geeta Colony Panipat, Haryana, India

Batra Electronics | INDIA

batra_electronics2007@yahoo.co.in

Shop no 17, Phase-2, New Shah Market, MG Road , Uttar Pradesh, India

Cold Point | INDIA

coldpoint1@gmail.com

4 Chandney Chowk Street, 1st Floor, Kolkata-72, India

Cool System Spare Center

coolsystemsparecentre@yahoo.com

Shop No 166/1New Model Town, Ludhiana, India

Laxmi Trading | INDIA

laxmi_motinagar@yahoo.co.in

Ground Floor, Shop no 5, Nazafgarh Road, DLF Industrial Area, Delhi, India

Maruti Refrigeration | INDIA

sunil.marutidist@gmail.com

DK DAW complex, 51, Circular Road, Lalpur Chauk, Ranchi, India

Raja Aircondition | INDIA

rajaaircon@gmail.com

14, DAV Intercollege Market, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, India

RR Aircon | INDIA

rraircon18@gmail.com

28-6-2/6, Congress Office Road, Arundalpet, Vijayawada, India

Sai Aircon Refrigeration | INDIA

saiaircon@gmail.com

Shop no7, Shreekamal, 24, Shardasham colony, Nirala bazaar-Paithan Gate Road, Aurangabad, India

Shakti Corporation | INDIA

shakticorporation2019@gmail.com

498/174 K, Babuganj Near IT Chauraha, Opp. Ramadin Complex Faizabad Road. Lucknow, India

Shanti Refrigeration | INDIA

shantibaroda@gmail.com

Office No-305, Trisha Square-II, Sampatrao Colony, Jetalpur Road, Vadodara, India

Tirupati Traders | INDIA

Khasra No-1004/1, Village Rithala Near Rice mill, New Delhi, India

Hansung | SOUTH KOREA

hs@hansungcomp.com

Tel : +82-10-6221-8694

28, Gwangmyeong-ro 676beon-gil, Gwangmyeong-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

GS. Inc | SOUTH KOREA

gs0871@gskorea.net

Tel : +82-31-8059-6815

75-11, Oncheon-ro, Paltan-myeon, Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

Sangchai | THAILAND

88 Boromracha chonnanee Rd., Chimplee, Talingchan, Bangkok, Thailand

Scorp | THAILAND

88 Boromracha chonnanee Rd., Chimplee, Talingchan, Bangkok, Thailand

VNP | THAILAND

Klong Mahanak, Pom Prap, Bangkok, Thailand

Bach Khoa | VIETNAM

kinhdoanh@bkre.com

No 5/21B, Cat Linh Street, Cat Linh Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Middle East & Africa

G.C.Alliance | Middle East & Africa

steve@gcalli.com

331, Dongmak-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Ultra Technic and Electronic | Türkiye

info@ultraelectronic.com

Tel : +90 542 233 7350
Yesil Cimen Sk Polat Tower No 236 Fulya Istanbul / Turkey

Ultra Technic and Electronic | Egypt

info@ultraelectronic.com

Tel : +971 7 2076837
FDRK0112 Compass Building, Al Shohada Road, AL Hamra Industrial Zone-FZ, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Sabbagh | LEBANON

sabbaghjamil@gmail.com

Georges Fattal St, Jisr el Wati, Sin el Fil, Lebanon P.O.Box 17-5015, Mar Mikhael, Beirut, Lebanon