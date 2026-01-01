About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
vs-hq-headunit-hero-final-version-d

Intelligence Behind the Wheel

Flexibility and scalability of E/E architecture as a world leading player

Customization which customers truly need

Thanks to the flexibility and scalability of our electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture, we ensure true customization for customers and partners.

Customization which customers truly need/global/mobility/images/headunit/vs-hq-headunit-overview-slider-right-m.png

Hardware and software decoupling

Customization which customers truly need/global/mobility/images/headunit/vs-hq-headunit-overview-left-d.png

Hardware and software coupling

1) ECU (Electronic Control Unit)

2) HPC (High Performance Computing)

3) SDN (Software-Defined Network)

Explore LG Head Unit

LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company aims to provide leading core processing solutions that cover in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) as well as flexible, scalable car computing, leading the way toward the software-defined vehicle (SDV) era.

Cockpit Domain Controller

Learn more

High Performance Computing

Learn more