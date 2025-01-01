About Cookies on This Site

alt

Inverter Single Package

LG Inverter Single Package is uniquely designed to provide a highly efficient cooling and heating unit for your business space.

Why LGKey Features

Why LG Inverter Single Package

Exceptional performance

Direct drive motor for convenience

Easy installation and maintenance

Intuitive control

Exceptional performance

The LG Inverter Single Package does not require additional installation to provide both heating and cooling. The compressor adjusts its output according to the surroundings, reducing the energy costs1) and maximizing energy efficiency.

LG HVAC graph comparing constant speed compressor energy use. Illustrates energy waste versus inverter efficiency in real-world operation.

Advanced inverter compressor

LG's inverter compressor improves energy efficiency with strengthened durability and reliability.2) It contains eighteen years of accumulated inverter technology.

High efficiency heat pump

The LG Inverter Single Package does not need an additional heater for heating, and the highly efficient heat pump system can save annual energy costs.3), 4)

Dual sensing control

The dual sensor detects humidity and temperature to achieve the optimal environment. Colder air is discharged on humid days to eliminate heat quickly, and milder air on dry days to maintain the optimal level of humidity.

1. The cost may vary depending on the environment and region. 

2. The Inverter Compressor is made of polyether ether ketone and features an outer bearing structure that enhances durability and reliability during high-speed operation by reducing bearing load and vibration. 

3. Based on the 25RT Single Package model, its performance has improved by at least 20% compared to on/off control systems. 

4. It may vary depending on the environment, region, and set temperature.

Direct Drive Motor for Convenience

The Direct Drive Fan Motor has high static pressure, offering a wide range of E.S.P. coverage.

It is convenient to manage as it does not require regular greasing, and the RPM is adjustable via remote control.

LG HVAC Direct Drive Motor displayed inside system unit. Ensures quiet, reliable, and efficient airflow with minimal maintenance.

Time-efficiency with Less Maintenance

Changing and greasing the pully or motor is unnecessary, saving time and effort.

Quick Adjustment

You can quickly and easily change the airflow by adjusting the RPM using the remote control.

Cost Efficiency in Repairs and Replacements

The new beltless inverter system removes the need for pulleys and V-belts, reducing maintenance costs.

Easy installation and maintenance

Easy Access

The easily accessible hinged doors and water-cleanable slide-in filter can reduce the time needed for installation and maintenance while extending the product's life.

Black Fin

The Black Fin heat exchanger is designed to perform in highly corrosive environments, such as contaminated or humid areas.

Convertible Duct Connection

For a specific model, ducts can be installed in different directions, allowing for installation in various sites while maintaining consistent performance.

Intuitive Control

The LG Inverter Single Package controller features an intuitive GUI and supports managing up to 16 units with Group Control.5) It is also compatible with gateways supporting various protocols.

5. The maximum capacity may vary depending on regional specifications.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

white bg image

white bg image

white bg image

