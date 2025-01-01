Inverter Single Package

1. The cost may vary depending on the environment and region.

2. The Inverter Compressor is made of polyether ether ketone and features an outer bearing structure that enhances durability and reliability during high-speed operation by reducing bearing load and vibration.

3. Based on the 25RT Single Package model, its performance has improved by at least 20% compared to on/off control systems.

4. It may vary depending on the environment, region, and set temperature.