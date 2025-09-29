We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Healthy and comfortable living
Create a home environment that promotes both relaxation and productivity with our advanced residential solutions.
- Air care technologies for cleaner indoor air
- Safe, energy-efficient heating solutions
Smart office solution
Build a customized workspace with LG laptops and displays for productivity and flexibility.
- High-performance laptops for work anywhere
- Large displays for easier multitasking
Enjoyable home life
Simplify daily life and elevate your leisure time with our integrated entertainment solutions.
- Cinematic experiences with LG projectors
- Immersive viewing experiences with LG LED displays
Residential solutions by need
Home
Enjoy a healthier, more sustainable home with intelligent HVAC systems that provide optimal comfort, energy efficiency, and clean air every day.
- HVAC
VRF System Indoor Units
LG’s indoor units offer opportunities to explore more powerful and efficient indoor applications for all business layouts.
Residential Solutions
A smarter way to keep home energy-efficient
Air to Water Heat Pump
Replace your old boiler with LG THERMA V and reduce environmental impact. This innovative heating solution is also an efficient way for your new home.
Home office
Work smarter from home with immersive displays, seamless video communication, and centralized management that streamline productivity and keep your workspace connected and efficient.
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
LG MAGNIT is a Micro LED that delivers deep blacks and vivid colors for immersive, boundary-free viewing.
LG gram Pro
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
LG Smart Monitor
Not only working on display with connected devices but also watching content with various streaming apps.
Commercial Laundry
Apartment / Townhome
Simplify daily living with high-performance laundry systems designed for efficiency, reliability, and effortless convenience — delivering powerful results anytime, anywhere.