For smarter residential, LG integrated solutions

Healthy and comfortable living

Create a home environment that promotes both relaxation and productivity with our advanced residential solutions.

 

  • Air care technologies for cleaner indoor air 
  • Safe, energy-efficient heating solutions

Smart office solution

Build a customized workspace with LG laptops and displays for productivity and flexibility.

 

  • High-performance laptops for work anywhere 
  • Large displays for easier multitasking

Enjoyable home life

Simplify daily life and elevate your leisure time with our integrated entertainment solutions.

 

  • Cinematic experiences with LG projectors 
  • Immersive viewing experiences with LG LED displays

Residential solutions by need

Home

Enjoy a healthier, more sustainable home with intelligent HVAC systems that provide optimal comfort, energy efficiency, and clean air every day.

VRF System Indoor Units

VRF System Indoor Units

LG’s indoor units offer opportunities to explore more powerful and efficient indoor applications for all business layouts.

Learn more
Ventilation Solution

Residential Solutions

A smarter way to keep home energy-efficient

Learn more
Hydrosplit

Air to Water Heat Pump

Replace your old boiler with LG THERMA V and reduce environmental impact. This innovative heating solution is also an efficient way for your new home.

Learn more

Home office

Work smarter from home with immersive displays, seamless video communication, and centralized management that streamline productivity and keep your workspace connected and efficient.

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

LG MAGNIT is a Micro LED that delivers deep blacks and vivid colors for immersive, boundary-free viewing.

Learn more
LG gram Pro

LG gram Pro

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
LG Smart Monitor

LG Smart Monitor

Not only working on display with connected devices but also watching content with various streaming apps.

Learn more

Commercial Laundry

Apartment / Townhome

Simplify daily living with high-performance laundry systems designed for efficiency, reliability, and effortless convenience — delivering powerful results anytime, anywhere.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

