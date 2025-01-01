About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Fan BLDC Motor

LG’s high-efficiency BLDC fan motors are designed for diverse HVAC applications, including indoor and outdoor air conditioner units.

Front-facing view of an LG BLDC fan motor component on a reflective surface, showcasing the rotor shaft and cylindrical housing.

Front-facing view of an LG BLDC fan motor component on a reflective surface, showcasing the rotor shaft and cylindrical housing.

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQ

What is Fan BLDC Motor?

Exploded horizontal view of an LG fan BLDC motor, displaying internal components and design optimized for torque and efficiency.

Fan BLDC Motor

Fan BLDC Motor is brushless DC motors designed to power air movement in HVAC systems. They offer efficient operation, stable torque, and flexibility across various fan applications.

Key Features

LG Fan Motor offers efficient airflow, low-noise performance, and long-term reliability—powered by innovative rotor and control technologies.

Smaller, Swifter, Stronger icon

Smaller, Swifter, Stronger

Smooth & Quiet Operation icon

Smooth & Quiet Operation

Electrical Damage Prevention icon

Electrical Damage Prevention

Smaller, Swifter, Stronger

By evolving from surface-mounted to interior magnets—first bar, then arc types—LG’s rotor structure has increased magnetic flux by 75% and reduced volume by 46%. This advancement supports the development of more compact and efficient fan motors.

Animated sequence showing the horizontal evolution of an LG fan motor rotor through three stages, highlighting improved efficiency and compact design.

Front-facing view of an LG BLDC fan motor component on a reflective surface, showcasing the rotor shaft and cylindrical housing.

* All performance comparisons of flux and volume are relative to the Surface Permanent Magnet structure.

Smooth & Quiet Operation

LG’s arc-type rotor with 10 poles helps the fan motor run more smoothly and quietly by reducing magnetic resistance. It also uses 180° conduction control to lower vibration and noise during operation.

Visual comparison of conventional and 2nd-gen rotors showing reduced torque ripple, indicating lower noise with improved rotor design.

Front-facing view of an LG BLDC fan motor component on a reflective surface, showcasing the rotor shaft and cylindrical housing.

Electrical Damage Prevention

To prevent electrical damage, LG’s fan motor applies a protective resin between the bearing’s outer and inner rings. This layer blocks electric current flow, helping avoid sparking and metal fusion that can lead to serious damage.

Cross-sectional view of an LG fan motor with highlighted resin layer between bearing rings, designed to block electric current and prevent electrical damage.

Cross-sectional view of an LG fan motor with highlighted resin layer between bearing rings, designed to block electric current and prevent electrical damage.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of the LG Fan BLDC Motor.

Air Conditioning Indoor Unit image

Air Conditioning Indoor Unit

Ceiling Cassette image

Ceiling Cassette

Air Conditioning Outdoor Unit image

Air Conditioning Outdoor Unit

Product Specifications

Features20~55W30~45W70W85~150W
LG Fan motor with a golden circular housing, protruding shaft, and connected wires (20–30W)
LG Fan motor with a star-shaped housing and central shaft (30–45W)
LG Fan motor with a star-shaped housing and central shaft (30–45W)
High-power LG Fan motor with a gray cylindrical housing and protruding shaft (85–150W)
ModelADB0030Y*M, ADB0040Y*M, ADB0055Y*MADB0043Y*MADB0070Y*MADB0124Y*M
ApplicationIndoor Unit, Air Purifier, Fan CoilOutdoor UnitWindow typeOutdoor Unit, Ceiling Cassette
DriveBuilt-in, ExternalExternalExternalExternal
InsulationClass B,EClass EClass EClass E
CertificationUL, CCC, CE-UL-

FAQ

Q.

What is a Fan BLDC Motor?

A.

A BLDC (Brushless DC) motor is an energy-efficient motor commonly used in HVAC systems. It runs quietly, uses less power, and offers longer-lasting performance.

Q.

How is a Fan BLDC Motor different from a traditional motor?

A.

Unlike traditional brushed motors, a Fan BLDC Motor uses electronic control instead of brushes. This reduces noise, increases efficiency, and extends motor lifespan—ideal for modern HVAC systems.

Q.

How does a fan motor support stable airflow in HVAC systems?

A.

A reliable fan motor keeps airflow steady, helping regulate indoor temperature, save energy, and improve HVAC performance. LG’s fan motor maintains consistent rotation for efficient air circulation.

Connect with LG business Contact us
