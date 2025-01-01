About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Reciprocating Compressor

LG provides a wide range of Variable Speed and Fixed Speed Reciprocating Compressors, suitable for various types of refrigeration applications.

Close-up view of a reciprocating compressor piston moving back and forth inside the cylinder, with a red arrow indicating the upward motion and a blue arrow showing the downward motion.

Why LG Reciprocating CompressorProduct LineupApplicationsFAQ

Why LG Reciprocating Compressor

Innovation, energy efficiency, and strong global partnership are the main features in LG Reciprocating Compressors that build on over 60 years of reliability and quality.

Range of LG reciprocating compressors in different sizes, displayed on a dark background.

Innovation

Innovative products with high quality standards.

Energy Saving

Energy saving technology by increasing energy efficiency.

Partnership

A strong global network to provide products and engineering service timely.

Products Lineup

Caption All
FeaturesFixed SpeedVariable Speed
LG Fixed Speed Compressor – black compact refrigeration motor for refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and beverage machines, featuring R134a, R600a, and R290 refrigerants
LG Variable Speed Compressor – energy-efficient refrigeration motor for refrigerators, water purifiers, and ice makers, using R134a and R600a refrigerants
RefrigerantR134a, R600a, R290R134a, R600a
SeriesCS, CT, CMBS, BM
Capacity (W)55 – 598124 – 365
Capacity (Btu-hr)188 - 2,040423 – 1,245
ApplicationRefrigerator, Dehumidifier, Beverage MachineRefrigerator, Water Purifier, Ice Maker
Learn moreLearn more

* Fixed Speed capacity, based on R134a refrigerant, is tested under ASHRAE-T conditions at 60rps, while R290 is tested at 50rps.

Variable Speed capacity, based on R600a refrigerant, is tested under ASHRAE-T conditions, with operating frequencies of 75rps for AC and 65rps for DC.

 
LG reciprocating compressor unit next to a smartphone held upright in a hand, showing a size comparison.

LG reciprocating compressor unit next to a smartphone held upright in a hand, showing a size comparison.

Our special product

LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor

LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor is designed to be compact in size and lightweight, making it suitable for any compact refrigeration uses.

LG BC Series Reciprocating Compressor Learn more

Applications

Reciprocating Compressors are highly efficient and can achieve high pressure, making them suitable for various applications such as fridge, freezer, and water purifier.

Refrigerator image

Refrigerator

Transportation refrigerator image

Transportation Refrigerator

Portable Refrigerator image

Portable Refrigerator

Water purifier image

Water Purifier

Beverage Machine image

Beverage Machine

Ice maker image

Ice Maker

FAQ

Q.

What is a Reciprocating Compressor?

A.

Reciprocating Compressor, also known as a piston compressor, is a type of machine that increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. The word "reciprocating" means "back and forth" which is the exact movement the pistons in this type of compressor make.

Q.

What are the main applications of a Reciprocating Compressor?

A.

Reciprocating Compressors are the type most widely used in household appliances. Reciprocating Compressors are commonly used in our freezers, refrigerators, air coolers and water-cooling equipment. They are popular for domestic applications because of their low maintenance cost and durability.

*Some images are simulated for illustrative purpose only.

*The mentioned applications are primarily used examples.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

