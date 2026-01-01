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Connecting All Your On-Road Experiences

LG’s world-leading telematics technology enables a safer, immersive,
and highly connected on-road experience

Stay Connected with 5G Telematics Solutions Chosen by Leading Automakers Worldwide

Our telematics solutions are in the forefront of 5G technology, with powerful, scalable, and modular designs that enhance the connected car experience.

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Global Market Leader

With our strong presence in the telematics market, we are a driver of connectivity innovation through our advanced 5G R&D.

Globally Certified Technology

With our multiple global Mobile Network Operator (MNO*) and industry certifications, as well as over 1,800 connectivity patents by WISPRO intellectual property LLP, our telematics technology is proven through and through.

*MNO: Mobile Network Operator

Rapid Adoption Network Standards

We adapt synchronously to advancements in communication technology, implementing industry standards such as long-term evolution (LTE), 5G (including network access device (NAD)), Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA).

Explore LG Connectivity

LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company provides versatile, certified, and proven 5G telematics solutions that connect in-vehicle networks to external 5G networks.

Standalone type TCU

Standalone Type TCU

Standalone Type TCU
Integrated-antenna type TCU

Integrated-Antenna Type TCU

Integrated-Antenna Type TCU