Brand Story
The Heart of Your Innovation
LG Component Solutions, an independent unit of H&A Company, offers energy-efficient innovations for business partners. Our expertise spans HVAC, refrigeration, appliance, and mobility sectors, catering to diverse needs.
Our Core Values
Your Most Reliable Brand
Backed by technical excellence and the expertise of a trusted set maker, we provide high-reliability component solutions through global production hubs.
Your Best Partner
We develop compressors and motors optimized for set products, provide proactive support to accelerate development, and respond swiftly to customer feedback for seamless innovation.
Continuous Technological Innovation
With excellent R&D capabilities, we develop groundbreaking products and advance high-efficiency, energy-saving technologies for a better tomorrow.
End-to-End Partner Support
