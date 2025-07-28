We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s New Expanded Scroll Series for R-454B Refrigerant
Since January 1st, 2025, the United States EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) implemented updated regulations targeting the use of high-GWP refrigerants under the AIM (American Innovation and Manufacturing) Act. These new rules are a part of the national strategy to phase down HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons), aligning with global climate goals and advancing the transition to lower-impact alternatives. Manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across industries, including heating, cooling, and refrigeration, will be required to comply with stricter limits on HFC production, import, and usage, as well as labeling and reporting requirements. These changes are expected to accelerate innovation in refrigerant technologies and system design, driving the adoption of smarter solutions in both residential and commercial sectors. 1
Why LG?
As market conditions evolve and regulatory pressures intensify, HVAC manufacturers are increasingly required to provide systems tailored to each customer's unique operational needs. The need for customized compressors that balance efficiency, reliability, and compliance has never been greater. In response to these regulatory changes and the growing demand for responsible and efficient HVAC solutions, LG has introduced two new fixed-speed scroll compressor series—the YRH and YGH series, designed for commercial air conditioning and heat pump applications.
Introducing the YRH & YGH Series
In direct response to refrigerant regulation, the new YRH and YGH series are designed to operate with R-454B, a next-generation refrigerant with significantly lower GWP compared to R-410A. Both series offer reliable efficiency and versatile options for a wide range of system configurations and capacities.
The YRH series is designed for mid-sized commercial systems, offering a capacity range from 6 to 12 tons. Built with installation and operational convenience in mind, YRH compressors feature a compact form factor that allows easy integration into rooftop and packaged systems. Their advanced wrap design ensures quiet operation and supports long-term reliability with minimal maintenance. By utilizing R-454B, the YRH compressors help to maintain stable thermal performance.
For larger applications, the YGH series provides expanded capacity ranging from 13 to 27 tons, making it ideal for large commercial buildings and industrial facilities. Built on LG’s advanced scroll technology platform, the YGH series offers robust performance and durability under diverse operational conditions. Using R-454B ensures compliance with the current refrigerant standards while enhancing system efficiency. With a wide operating envelope, these compressors can perform across a broad range of ambient temperatures, providing the flexibility and reliability needed for large-scale HVAC systems.
Additionally, LG has incorporated key protection features, including a backpressure structure to prevent vacuum-related damage, safety mechanisms such as IPRV (Internal Pressure Relief Valve), and a compressor protection module, offering a balanced combination of performance and reliability.
With the introduction of the YRH and YGH compressor series, LG continues to set the standard for innovation in the industry, delivering advanced technologies that combine high performance, regulatory compliance, and environmental responsibility. These compressors are engineered for compliance with current regulations and designed to support long-term reliability and ease of integration across a wide range of commercial applications. As the industry faces growing pressure to decarbonize and innovate, LG’s solutions aim to help partners and customers navigate this transformation, expanding performance possibilities with confidence and clarity.
1. Technology Transitions Program | US EPA. (2024, December 10). US EPA. https://www.epa.gov/climate-hfcs-reduction/technology-transitions-program
- Previous
- Next
The URL has been copied to the clipboard.