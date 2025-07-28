For larger applications, the YGH series provides expanded capacity ranging from 13 to 27 tons, making it ideal for large commercial buildings and industrial facilities. Built on LG’s advanced scroll technology platform, the YGH series offers robust performance and durability under diverse operational conditions. Using R-454B ensures compliance with the current refrigerant standards while enhancing system efficiency. With a wide operating envelope, these compressors can perform across a broad range of ambient temperatures, providing the flexibility and reliability needed for large-scale HVAC systems.

Additionally, LG has incorporated key protection features, including a backpressure structure to prevent vacuum-related damage, safety mechanisms such as IPRV (Internal Pressure Relief Valve), and a compressor protection module, offering a balanced combination of performance and reliability.