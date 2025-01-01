About Cookies on This Site

HVAC
LG VRF System showcasing outdoor units connected to multiple indoor applications. Efficient heating and cooling technology optimizing comfort across diverse building spaces.

LG VRF System showcasing outdoor units connected to multiple indoor applications. Efficient heating and cooling technology optimizing comfort across diverse building spaces.

VRF System

A VRF System is among the most efficient HVAC systems that deliver optimal comfort and performance. It provides heating and cooling by cycling refrigerant between one outdoor unit and each indoor unit.

VRF System Resource download
What is a VRF System?Outdoor UnitsIndoor UnitsVRF Application SolutionFAQ

What is a VRF System?

VRF System is designed to modulate the flow of refrigerant to multiple indoor units, efficiently delivering the optimal amount of cooling and heating throughout the building.

LG VRF System outdoor units connected to multiple indoor environments. Efficient HVAC technology delivering optimized cooling and heating across buildings

Highlights of benefits

Energy efficient operation

Innovative technologies and various heat source options reduce energy consumption and operating costs.

Smart and centeralized control

Integrated control solutions with intuitive user interface make system management easier and more efficient.

Versatile design capability

Slim, compact indoor units and modular design allow customized installation for varied building types.

LG VRF Outdoor Units installed on rooftop, delivering reliable cooling and heating performance. Designed for large buildings with efficient refrigerant flow management

Outdoor Units

LG MULTI V I Outdoor Unit for VRF systems, engineered for high energy efficiency. Ideal for commercial and residential HVAC solutions with sustainable performance

MULTI V i

LG MULTI V S VRF Outdoor Unit offering compact size and powerful operation. Perfect for small to mid-sized buildings needing reliable climate control.

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V Water S Outdoor Unit utilizing water-cooled VRF technology. Provides advanced HVAC efficiency for high-rise buildings and urban projects.

MULTI V WATER 5

LG MULTI V M Modular Outdoor Unit designed for flexible VRF system applications. Supports diverse building needs with scalable heating and cooling solutions.

MULTI V M

LG Indoor Units for VRF systems, offering elegant ceiling-mounted designs. Delivers efficient air conditioning solutions tailored for various business layouts.

Indoor Units

LG’s indoor units provide air conditioning solutions tailored to specific environments. LG’s indoor units offer opportunities to explore more powerful and efficient indoor applications for all business layouts.

LG Dual Vane Cassette indoor unit providing wide airflow distribution. Optimized for open spaces with enhanced cooling and heating performance.

Dual vane cassette

LG Round Cassette indoor unit with modern circular design. Ensures 360-degree airflow coverage for uniform comfort in all directions.

Round cassette

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette VRF indoor unit for efficient air distribution. Compact design blends seamlessly with office and commercial interiors.

Celing mounted cassette

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct indoor unit for discreet air conditioning. Designed for hidden installation while delivering powerful airflow.

Celing concealed duct

LG Wall Mounted indoor unit offering sleek design and efficient performance. Ideal for small offices, classrooms, and residential applications.

Wall mounted unit

LG Ceiling and Floor indoor unit providing versatile installation options. Adaptable HVAC solution for spaces requiring flexible placement.

Celing and floor

LG Console indoor unit designed for comfort and convenience. Compact yet powerful VRF indoor solution for business and residential use.

Console

VRF application solutions

LG’s hot water solution, AHU Solution, and ventilation solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

Hot water solution

LG provides floor heating and hor water supply that create synergy effects when interlocked with the MULTI V series.

Ventilation solution

LG's innovative and energy-saving ventilation technology exchanges and purifies indoor air.

AHU Solution

LG’s AHU Solution provides a cooling and heating system through air conditioning in indoor and outdoor environments for all four seasons.

Service and maintenance

LG offers various tech services for the LG VRF System. Optimize your products and maintain energy efficiency with expert support.

VRF Annual maintenance

Ensure efficient and powerful performance through routine inspections, cleanings, and parts replacement.

VRF Renewal service

Extend your VRF System's lifespan with our renewal service.

FAQ

Q.

What is a VRF System?

A.

A VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) System is more than just another temperature management solution. Designed to modulate the flow of refrigerant to multiple ducted or ductless indoor units, it ensures each zone gets an optimal amount of cooling or heating. Also, VRF System saves energy by responding to specific conditions while ensuring precise temperature modulation.

Q.

Why should you install a VRF System?

A.

VRF Systems have diverse solutions for diverse buildings including corporate hubs, hospitality facilities, schools, and research labs. Engaging with HVAC technology experts can illuminate the ideal LG VRF pathway tailored to your requirements, ensuring a future of comfort and sustainability.

Q.

Do you provide maintenance and renewal technology services for the VRF System?

A.

- Basic Package includes inspection, cleaning, and replacement service.

- Premium Package includes inspection, cleaning, replacement, and BECON cloud service.

- Energy Management Package includes BECON cloud and energy management services. 

* Package configuration varies by country and these services aim to extend the lifetime of your current equipment rather than replacing it with a new one.

