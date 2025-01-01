About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

Console

LG's Console is a cooling and heating, low wall-mounted unit for a relaxing environment.

In a hallway styled area featuring a marble floor, three long-backed black chairs are arranged with an LG Single Split Console displayed between them.

In a hallway styled area featuring a marble floor, three long-backed black chairs are arranged with an LG Single Split Console displayed between them.

Console

Comfortably cooling your space from the low wall

FeaturesLine Up
LG Console delivers cool air flow towards the ceiling on its left side, while providing warm air flow towards the floor on its right side.

LG Console delivers cool air flow towards the ceiling on its left side, while providing warm air flow towards the floor on its right side.

Air Flow Direction Change

The vane adjusts upwards to direct the air flow towards the ceiling during the cooling operation. When heating, the vane directs the warm air downwards to balance the room temperature, especially for floor.

Mounted on the wall adjacent to a pair of outdoor chairs, the LG Console disperses visible air flow into five different stages.

5-Step Vane Control

There are 5 different stages to control air flow direction.

On the left, there's a square-shaped advanced pre-filter, the center displays small allergy particles in blue, while on the right, black and silver ion generator.

On the left, there's a square-shaped advanced pre-filter, the center displays small allergy particles in blue, while on the right, black and silver ion generator.

Healthier Air with 3 Stage Air Filter System

There are 3 stages of air filter system. First, the antibacterial pre-filter primarily reduces large dust particles and quilt dust. Second, filter consists of enzyme breaks down allergens. Lastly, the sterilized ion generator emits around 1.2 million ions, and traps some of the airborne hazardous substances.

LG VRF Console lineup chart includes product appearance, and usRT.

LG VRF Console lineup chart includes product appearance, and usRT.

Console Line Up

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight