LG Electronics’ pursuit for enhanced hygiene and extended product lifecycle is manifested in many areas. LG Antimicrobial is another product of fruition to our goal. Like other additives, it is applied during the plastic extrusion and injection process.

This antimicrobial agent can be applied to various polymer/resin materials in a form of powder, slurry, or master-batch.

Thanks to LG Antimicrobial’s high heat-resistance, its antimicrobial function remains effective after high-temperature treatments. Antimicrobial Plastic products manufactured in this process are expected to last longer as they are protected from microbial contaminations.