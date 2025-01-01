We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Antimicrobial is an antimicrobial agent with a wide range of application, such as plastics, coatings, fibers, foam, and more. LG Electronics develops optimized solutions for antimicrobial protection that do not diminish the physicochemical properties of your product or your manufacturing process.