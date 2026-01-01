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Displays for Every Driving Occasion

Shaping an entirely new customer experience through our innovative
and visionary display solutions

Seeing is Believing

Experience an in-cabin design tailored for maximum flexibility for both drivers and passengers. Our automotive display solutions transcends your driving experience far beyond the realm of the ordinary.

Seeing is believing3

Enhancing the display experience

Seeing is believing3

In-vehicle display application

Redefining the Drive Through Research

At LG, our mission is to seamlessly integrate intuitive display experiences into vehicles through our global leadership and expertise in advanced display technology. By conducting data-driven 'Life Soft Research' (LSR), we continuously identify in-cabin use cases for specific customer needs to create new and advanced in-vehicle experiences. And to realize these experiences, our display solutions go beyond compact hardware design, delivering wider viewing angles through sophisticated software architecture.

Seamless Integration for a Smarter Drive

We enhance the in-cabin experience by integrating advanced hardware and software, validated through AI-powered testing. Our solutions prioritize safety through human-centric engineering, reliable mechanics, and cybersecurity. With displays tailored to diverse vehicle formats, we’re committed to delivering exceptional usability and performance across multiple vehicle platforms.

LG's Automotive Image Processor

LG leverages its extensive experience in automotive display interface to deliver an image processor that ensures stable and reliable performance in the demanding vehicle environment. LG's advanced technologies as an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) integrate a suite of safety algorithms tailored to meet the stringent requirements of customers, ensuring that every visual output adheres to the highest quality and safety standards.

Explore LG Automotive Display

LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company redefines your in-cabin journey with advanced display technologies that intuitively
understand the needs of drivers and passengers, making all interactions with our digital interface seamless and intelligent.

Safety & Comfort

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Transformative & Dynamic

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Connected & Productive

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