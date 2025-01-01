About Cookies on This Site

Advanced Materials
Applications for Antimicrobial

As consumers become more knowledgeable about sanitary hygiene, many industries are recognizing the need for products with antimicrobial functions. Our antimicrobial agent can be applied to materials like plastic, coating, and fiber, to equip a wide range of products with antimicrobial properties. Give products extra hygienic value, through a valuable partnership with LG Electronics.

Illustrated isometric map showing various building and facility types including a hospital, construction site, office spaces, residential homes, hotel, airplane with cargo, and a high-rise building, connected by lines to represent different applications or industries.

Home AppliancesBuilding MaterialsHealthcareCosmetics & Food packagingConsumer productsTransport

Home Appliances

Home appliances are readily exposed to contaminants and moisture, creating an environment for microbes to easily grow. This is why home appliances are so susceptible to microbial contamination. Consumer demand for home appliances with antimicrobial functions is increasing, as they have the advantages of easier maintenance and protection against stains and odors caused by microbes. Our antimicrobial agent is not vulnerable to being washed away or worn off during the manufacturing process, so products remain protected 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

LG home appliances lineup showcasing antimicrobial features: a clothing care system with antimicrobial tub, a washer-dryer with antimicrobial handle, a refrigerator with antimicrobial dust bin, and an air purifier with antimicrobial filte

As a world leader in the home appliance industry, LG Electronics provides both high quality to customers and a high level of sanitation to home appliances, with LG Antimicrobial. They're already being used regularly in our kitchen, living, and air solution lineups. We're also implementing them in other divisions. LG Antimicrobial is most commonly used on our refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, and more.

Refrigerator

Washing Machine

Vacuum Cleaner

Building Materials

When bacteria and fungi grow on construction materials, stains and smells appear, and the durability of construction materials is compromised via biochemical erosion. The application of antibacterial technology to construction materials can suppress bacterial and fungal growth, which keeps offices, factories, apartments, and hospitals cleaner while prolonging the life of the building.

Cross-section illustration of a house wall showing antimicrobial construction materials. The wall layers include antimicrobial insulator and antimicrobial paints, highlighted with protective shield icons to emphasize hygiene benefits

Antimicrobial technology is mainly used in construction materials like flooring, ceramic tiles, paint, piping, and interior materials like carpets and handles.

Flooring

Ceramic Tile

Interior

Healthcare

Bacteria and fungi are likely to grow in the medical and healthcare sectors, due to various kinds of contamination. Many products in this field are frequently at risk of being exposed to microbial contamination. However, LG Antimicrobial protects these products by effectively and decreasing the total number of microbes.

Antimicrobial packaging examples: on the left, cosmetic containers including bottles and tubes; on the right, transparent food storage boxes filled with fresh produce like grapes, tomatoes, and plums

Antimicrobial technology is mainly used in medical and healthcare products like breathing circuits, patient beds and stretchers, scrubs, fitness tools, and sports equipment. Increase the value of medical and healthcare product lines, and keep products cleaner with verified antimicrobial protection, through a valuable partnership with LG Electronics.

Fitness equipment

Medical devices

Cosmetics & Food Packaging

Microbes actively occur in cosmetics and foods containing moisture, or that frequently come into contact with the human body. Also, with frequent use of cosmetics and food containers over time, microbes can easily get introduced to the container contents. These microbes can have an immense effect on the product's lifespan.

Antimicrobial packaging examples: on the left, cosmetic containers including bottles and tubes; on the right, transparent food storage boxes filled with fresh produce like grapes, tomatoes, and plums

Cosmetic container & tool

Food Container & tool

Consumer Products

Consumer goods we come across in our daily lives are often discarded as quickly as we buy them, which is a huge cause of global environmental pollution. What if we could increase the lifespan of consumer goods to slow down consumption? LG Electronics' antimicrobial technology protects all kinds of goods from microbe contamination and guarantees a longer lifespan. Using antimicrobial agents in consumer goods is an effective way to slow down rapid consumption in today's society.

Assorted antimicrobial household cleaning product bottles in various shapes and bright colors, arranged against a pink background

LG Antimicrobial is an efficient hygiene solution for consumer goods. It's also the first step in making sustainable materials. We can contribute to a sustainable society by increasing the life of consumer goods like office supplies, consumables, textiles, and kitchen products, with microbial contamination protection.

Sportswears

Pet products

Fabric

Transport

We use transportation every day, and spend much of our lives on public and shared transport, commuting to and from work, or traveling. If these spaces were prone to foul odors, our journeys would be unpleasant and uncomfortable. LG Antimicrobial reduces microbes that cause bad odors on transport, and also prevent unwanted stains. This provides both aesthetic integrity, and also increases the durability and longevity of products.

White cargo truck on the road with antimicrobial interior highlighted, airplane flying above with antimicrobial interior label, and cargo ship on the ocean in the background under a clear blue sky

Like handles and seats, antimicrobial materials can be applied to transportation parts not immediately visible to passengers, but that would benefit greatly from antimicrobial functions, like air conditioners.

Automotive

Aviation

Public Transportation

Product availability may vary depending on regulatory requirements in each market.

Please check availability in your country through advancedmaterials@lge.com.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

