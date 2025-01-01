Applications for Antimicrobial

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As consumers become more knowledgeable about sanitary hygiene, many industries are recognizing the need for products with antimicrobial functions. Our antimicrobial agent can be applied to materials like plastic, coating, and fiber, to equip a wide range of products with antimicrobial properties. Give products extra hygienic value, through a valuable partnership with LG Electronics.