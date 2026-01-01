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Safety & Comfort
LG’s advanced display solutions enhance safety and comfort by delivering real-time information on vehicle’s surroundings, navigation environment, and potential hazards. Tech features such as Under-Display Camera (UDC) and Head-Up Display (HUD) keep drivers informed while keeping their eyes peeled on the road; ensuring a safer, more focused driving experience.
Under-Display Camera
Our invisible, display-integrated under-display camera (UDC) allows for a full-screen display, optimizing both the camera’s computing algorithms and the display panel’s transmittance performance for seamless functionality.
Head-Up Display
Next generation of LG's augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUD) features a compact, space-efficient design and an infinite focal plane that creates a more immersive and visual driving experience.