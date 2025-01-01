About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Business support

LG's professional support services are built on trust and partnership to ensure your business runs smoothly.

Check warranty statements of your product

LG Electronics guarantees free repair service to its products within the warranty period through its Authorized Service Centers.

alt
General Warranty
Learn more
alt
Limited Warranty
Learn more
alt
Cruise Warranty
Learn more

Resource Download

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Contact us

HVAC

hvac icon
Learn more

Commercial Display

commercial display icon
Learn more

Monitors & PCs

monitors and pcs icon
Learn more

Compressor & Motor

compressor and motor icon
Learn more

Commercial Laundry

commercial laundry icon
Learn more

Offering

We will give you LG Offering information here.

alt

alt

Offering

[B2B Warranty Package] means Service Products that B2B customer or SI company can purchase advanced service.

Offering Learn more

Global Service Network

You will find Global Service Network.

alt

alt

Go to Global Service Network

Global LG Business contact information Need more contact information for other countries?

Go to Global Service Network Learn more