HVAC
Contact us
LG Multi Split air conditioning system installed in a modern home exterior for efficient cooling and heating.

LG Multi Split air conditioning system installed in a modern home exterior for efficient cooling and heating.

Multi Split

A Multi Split System is a compact yet powerful air conditioning with a single outdoor unit simultaneously supporting multiple indoor units. It is a remarkable all-rounder for space-saving, style, and energy efficiency.

What is Multi Split?Key FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

Multi Split system

Each indoor unit in a Multi Split system can be controlled independently, allowing you to customize cooling and heating in different rooms.

LG Multi Split system showcasing indoor and outdoor unit connection for customized room cooling and heating.

Highlights of benefits

Space saving

Free up the area once occupied by stacks of outdoor units. With a Multi Split system, installation requires minimal space as you only need one outdoor unit to support multiple indoor units.

Flexible installation

The slim body of compactly designed indoor units, particularly 1 Way Cassette, takes up minimal space, enabling flexible installation even in areas with limited ceiling space.

Multiple indoor units

Choose freely and style it up. One outdoor unit is all you need to accommodate a diverse selection of indoor units. Make aesthetic design choices that best suit the space.

LG ThinQ

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ™* app enables effortless temperature control, voice command, and real-time energy consumption monitoring, all for optimized home efficiency.

Learn more ↗

* Please note that a WiFi modem may be necessary, depending on your location.

Product Lineup

LG Multi Split ceiling mounted cassette indoor unit for efficient air distribution

Celing Mounted Cassette

Learn more
LG Multi Split ceiling concealed duct indoor unit for discreet and powerful air conditioning

Celing Concealed Duct

Learn more
LG Multi Split wall mounted indoor unit providing stylish and efficient cooling

Wall Mounted Unit

Learn more
LG Multi Split console indoor unit offering flexible heating and cooling solutions.

Console

Learn more

* Product lineup can be varied by each country.

FAQ

Q.

How many indoor units can be connected to a Multi Split system?

A.

In the case of the Multi Piping Type, a single outdoor unit can support up to five indoor units. To install more than nine indoor units, find a dealer servicing your area for assistance.

Q.

Can each indoor unit be independently controlled?

A.

Yes, the independent control of each indoor is a distinctive feature of a Multi Split system. Customize comfort in every room to your desired level of perfection and have it done effortlessly using the LG ThinQ app.

Q.

How do Single Split and Multi Split systems differ?

A.

Single Split systems have a 1-to-1 configuration where one outdoor unit is connected to one indoor unit whereas Multi Split systems operate with one outdoor unit serving multiple indoor units.

Q.

Can I install the outdoor unit of a Multi Split System in small spaces?

A.

Yes, Multi Split System outdoor units fit ideally in restricted outdoor spaces like apartment balconies, condominiums, or mansions. If you are unsure about the space requirement, please find a dealer in your area or inquire with us about the purchase so our experts can assist you in finding the ideal solution for your space.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

