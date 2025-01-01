About Cookies on This Site

LG Therma V commercial heat pump outdoor units for efficient high-capacity heating solutions

LG THERMA V Commercial Solution

LG THERMA V is an efficient commercial heating solution capable of handling high thermal loads. It provides reliable and effective heating performance with simplified structure and space utilization.

What is Air to Water Heat Pumps

LG THERMA V offers an efficient heating solution. The Monobloc 51kW features a simplified structure and can be installed without refrigerant piping. Cascade system is easy to set up with minimal components and supports integration with accessories and third-party devices.1),2)

1) It is recommended to install the product by an installer.

2) It may vary depending on the usage conditions.

Key Features

Large capacity heating solution

LG THERMA V commercial solutions are suitable for high thermal load applications such as commercial buildings and collective housing. The Monobloc 51kW provides 51kW heating capacity. The Cascade System enables scalable heating performance up to 128kW.3)

Space saving

The Cascade Control System simplifies multi-family heating solutions by requiring only a single unit, saving space and eliminating the need for additional indoor units or third-party devices.

Easy installation with simplified structure

LG THERMA V commercial solutions feature a simplified structure that allows installation without third-party modules, additional wiring, or refrigerant piping, offering easy maintenance and flexible installation.

Smart remote control

LG provides remote services, including installer settings, firmware updates, cycle data monitoring, history management, and error diagnostics through platforms such as BECON cloud4) and LG MV.

3) It may vary depending on outdoor unit combinations.  

4) LG BECON cloud will be available in late 2025

Product Lineup

LG Therma V R32 Monobloc 51kW air to water heat pump for high-efficiency heatin

R32 Monobloc 51kW

LG Therma V Cascade Control Unit for managing multiple heat pump units in commercial solutions

Cascade Control Unit

LG Therma V R290 Monobloc eco-friendly air to water heat pump with high energy efficiency

R290 Monobloc

