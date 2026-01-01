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LG Mobility Labworks Series
LG OpsWare
Developer tools for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) solutions, powered by LG OpsWare.
Introducing LG OpsWare
LG OpsWare is a suite of DevOps software solutions and services designed to help developers build and maintain mobility software in the new SDV era.
Explore LG OpsWare Features
Tools and services tailored for SDV software developers.
Automotive Software Development Made Easier
LG OpsWare is a suite of DevOps software solutions and services that serves to provide software developers the essential tools for SDV solutions development. LG's experience in consumer electronics allows us to suppport the development of software that can scale to hundreds of millions of users. LG OpsWare is not only scalable, it is highly reliable, designed to evolve using latest technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).
Continuous Software Development
Supports across-the-board, vertical software development and deployment, ranging from coding to software updates, developer workspace management, build system integration, on/ off-line testing, software release process management and maintenance continuously.
Integration Support from Our Experts
On-demand integration service and hands-on support provided by our team of global experts with extensive understanding of different vehicle environments and mobility experiences.
Related Contents
Discover the journey of LG αWare, from event announcements to detailed interview videos, and see how we're shaping the future of automotive industry.