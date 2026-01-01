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LG Mobility Labworks Series

LG OpsWare

Developer tools for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) solutions, powered by LG OpsWare.

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Overview
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Introducing LG OpsWare

LG OpsWare is a suite of DevOps software solutions and services designed to help developers build and maintain mobility software in the new SDV era.

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LG Vehicle Solution1

Explore LG OpsWare Features

Tools and services tailored for SDV software developers.

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Automotive Software Development Made Easier

LG OpsWare is a suite of DevOps software solutions and services that serves to provide software developers the essential tools for SDV solutions development. LG's experience in consumer electronics allows us to suppport the development of software that can scale to hundreds of millions of users. LG OpsWare is not only scalable, it is highly reliable, designed to evolve using latest technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Continuous Software Development

Supports across-the-board, vertical software development and deployment, ranging from coding to software updates, developer workspace management, build system integration, on/ off-line testing, software release process management and maintenance continuously.

Integration Support from Our Experts

On-demand integration service and hands-on support provided by our team of global experts with extensive understanding of different vehicle environments and mobility experiences.

Cybersecurity as a Service

Cybersecurity platform support through our collaboration with Cybellum, overwatching possible cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the vehicle’s embedded software, from issue detection to analysis and patching.

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