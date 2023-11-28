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Living space on wheels at CES 20245

Living Space on Wheels
at CES 2024

Powered by LG's Software-Defined Vehicle solutions

LG VS Company at CES 2024

LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions present our SDV solutions which enable ‘Living Space on Wheels' at LG World Premiere. Welcome to a future where LG sets the standard for transformative mobility.

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vs-hq-ces2024-banner-for-exhibition-d




Spotlight: LG’s Private Showcase at CES 2024

Experience LG's advanced technical demo, including our innovative SDV solutions.

<br><br><br>Spotlight: LG’s Private Showcase at CES 2024 PRIVATE SHOWCASE
Event InfoSpeakersPress ConferenceMedia CoveragePress ReleasesRelated ContentsStay in Touch

Event Info

  • January 8, 2024

    • LG Press Conference at CES 2024

      • 8:00 – 8:45 am PST

        Living space on wheels enabled by LG’s SDV Solutions

Speakers

Seokhyun Eun

President,
Vehicle Solutions,
LG Electronics.

Seokhyun Eun1

Marian Shabo

Design Release Engineering,
Vehicle Solutions,
LG Electronics US.

Seokhyun Eun1

Press Conference

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Want to watch the full video of LG World Premiere?

Watch the full video ↗
Press Conference highlights

LG’s Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicle

Living space on wheels powered by LG αWare

The New Age of SDV

Our next chapter has begun: LG's Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) revolution. As we redefine vehicle dynamics through high-performance computing and software mastery, immerse yourself in an in-cabin experience like never before. Welcome to a groundbreaking era – where LG leads the way in redefining the future of mobility.

LG's SDV Solutions

LG's SDV vision is driven by the cutting-edge LG αWare concept. Elevate every facet of SDV, from development to in-cabin experiences, with our leading, innovative, and user-centric software solutions. Paired with LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, we aspire to craft the ultimate immersive and attentive driving experience.

Immersive In-Cabin Experience

Experience the evolution of your in-cabin space with LG's SDV solutions. Picture driving a car featuring LG's digital cockpit, display, AR/MR platform, AI, and 5G telematics. Innovative computing redefines possibilities, offering a limitless journey. Discover the future of car computing in an exclusive video—where technology meets automotive excellence.

Entertainment Powerhouse

Delve into a new dimension of in-cabin content with LG's ACP*, powered by webOS. Experience real-time streaming, bringing high-definition videos and music to your car with the exceptional sound and picture quality you enjoy at home. LG collaborated closely with entertainment giants like Netflix and YouTube, as well as Hyundai Motor Group, ensuring the most immersive entertainment for vehicle passengers.

 

*ACP: Automotive Content Platform

Read LG x netflix artlcleRead LG x youtube artlcle

Driving Better Future Mobility

LG’s SDV solutions will offer OEMs fresh opportunities while elevating user convenience and safety. Leveraging our proven expertise in high-performance system design, software-oriented architecture, and seamless vehicle communication technology, our mobility software business is poised to emerge as a key growth catalyst in the years ahead.

Media Coverage

Discover global media acclaim for LG's latest mobility innovations.

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The wall street journal
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Engadget
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Zdnet
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The verge
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Computer weekly
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Medium
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PC magazine
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Mro magazine

Press Releases

LG CEO and Key Executives Share Plan to Achieve ‘Future Vision 2030’ Goal

01/11/2024

Read the full article

LG Presents Vision to ‘Reinvent Your Future’ with AI-Powered Innovations at LG World Premiere

01/08/2024

Read the full article

LG Accelerates Next-generation Autonomous Driving and Infotainment Solution

01/04/2024

Read the full article

LG Unveils Transparent Antenna For Vehicles With Saint-Gobain Sekurit at CES 2024

12/18/2023

Read the full article

LG and Cybellum to Introduce Cybersecurity Management System Cockpit at CES 2024

12/14/2023

Read the full article

LG to Present Innovative Solutions for A Better Life at CES 2024

11/28/2023

Read the full article

Related Contents

LG's SDV Vision, Powered by LG αWare

Watch the full video

Reflections : LG Electronics VS Company at CES 2024

Watch the full video

Teaser | Living Space on Wheels Powered by SDV Solutions 1

Watch the full video

Teaser | Living Space on Wheels Powered by SDV Solutions 2

Watch the full video

Teaser | Living Space on Wheels Powered by SDV Solutions 3

Watch the full video

Teaser | Living Space on Wheels Powered by SDV Solutions 4

Watch the full video
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