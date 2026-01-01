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LG Mobility Labworks Series

LG MetaWare

Providing heightened human-vehicle interaction for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), powered by LG MetaWare.

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Overview
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Introducing LG MetaWare

LG MetaWare is an automotive software solution category designed to create new, innovative human-vehicle interactions and immersive driving experiences through augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies.

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LG Vehicle Solution1

Explore LG MetaWare Features

Comprehensive driving and navigating based on AR/ MR platform.

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Solutions for Your Driving Confidence

Enhance your driving experience with LG MetaWare, LG αWare’s AR/ MR driving platform with advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features for smarter and safer driving. Our solutions transform all vehicle screens into intuitive virtual displays, greatly enhancing navigation and safety.

AR Display

Immersive Navigation Experience

Offering an immersive navigation experience with our in-house, off-the-shelf AR engine, LG MetaWare delivers intuitive driving instructions for safety with stable graphics provided by a high-performance 2D/3D rendering engine.

Unified HMI Solution

With one single engine, LG MetaWare delivers automated, high-fidelity, real-time 3D modeling of buildings and roads, even with standard 2D maps – supporting also vehicle data, coming from CAN1) system, GPS2) and ADAS, enhancing the driver’s overall confidence to navigate safely.
1) CAN (Controller Area Network)
2) GPS (Global Positioning System)

Customizable & Flexible Platform

By utilizing our software tools, HMI can be easily customized to adjust for colors, markers, and icons, while incorporating virtual poinst of interest (POI) such as service centers and charging stations. It is available on all screen types such as augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD), windshield, cluster screen and central passenger displays.

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Discover the journey of LG αWare, from event announcements to detailed video interviews, and see how we're shaping the future of automotive industry.

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