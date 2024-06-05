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Beyond the Road:<br>SDV Transition</br>1

Beyond the Road:<br>SDV Transition</br>1

Beyond the Road:
SDV Transition

LG to present insights into Software-Defined Vehicles in AutoTech: Detroit

Overview

LG Electronics joined AutoTech: Detroit from June 5-6, where we shared cutting-edge insights on Software-Defined Vehicles and more. Our session "BEYOND THE ROAD: NAVIGATING THE SDV TRANSITION" delved into the challenges and future of SDVs, highlighting LG αWare's role in revolutionizing vehicle technology. We showcased how we're transforming mobility with innovative solutions that enhance user experience and create real world value for SDVs.

Event infoConferencePress releases

Event info

  • June 5, 2024

    • LG Conference Session at AutoTech: Detroit

      • Agenda

        Beyond the Road: Navigating the SDV Transition

      • Speaker

        Valentin Janiaut, Leader of SW Solution Task, Vehicle Solutions, LG Electronics

      • Time/Venue

        12:15 - 12:40 pm EDT, June 5
        1:15 - 1:40 am KST, June 6

        Crystal & Onyx, Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan

Conference

At AutoTech: Detroit, LG VS Company proudly presented LG αWare, an advanced, innovative, and user-centric suite of software solutions. Comprising five sophisticated core solutions, LG αWare significantly enhances the in-vehicle experience, seamlessly integrating technology and user comfort. Below, find a snapshot of LG's participation at AutoTech: Detroit. For more detailed information about LG αWare, please explore our press releases linked below.

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Recap - LG αWare at AutoTech: Detroit

LG’s presentation at AutoTech: Detroit

LG’s presentation at AutoTech: Detroit

Press releases

LG brings 'Living Space on Wheels' vision to life with LG AlphaWare for SDVs

06/06/2024

Read the full article

LG to present insights into Software-Defined Vehicles at AutoTech: Detroit

05/17/2024

Read the full article
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