About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
For smarter retail, LG integrated solutions

For smarter retail, LG integrated solutions

For smarter retail, LG integrated solutions

Outstanding visual performance

Bring media content to life with brilliant visuals that enhance atmosphere and capture customer attention.

 

  • Product lineup suited for diverse outdoor advertising environments
  • High-resolution displays that maximize visual impact
  • Durable performance in all weather conditions

Operational efficiency

Increase efficiency and manage displays with ease through LG’s smart, energy-efficient technologies.

 

  • Automatic brightness adjustment for energy savings
  • Stable content operation on webOS
  • Remote management with SuperSign software

Retail solutions by need

Complex mall outdoor area

Engage visitors from the moment they arrive with vivid outdoor displays with smart brightness, durable designs for all sorts of weather, and efficient solar energy systems.

Complex mall outdoor area
Outdoor LED

Outdoor LED

Discover our highly durable LED models for outdoor applications like stadiums and billboards.

Learn more
High Brightness pad

Outdoor & Window Facing

Explore the full range of our outdoor line-up.

Learn more

Complex mall shopping area

Inspire shoppers with seamless displays, intuitive kiosks, and fresh-air solutions that create inviting, comfortable spaces where design, convenience, and experience come together.

Complex mall shopping area
VRF Application Solutions

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

Learn more
Indoor LED

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.

Learn more
OLED Signage

OLED Signage

LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design.

Learn more
LG Kiosk & Touch

LG Kiosk & Touch

Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.

Learn more

Mobile flagship store

Immerse customers in innovation with vibrant visuals, interactive experiences, and sleek, durable designs that bring your brand story to life and leave a lasting impression.

Mobile flagship store
LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
OLED Signage

OLED Signage

LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design.

Learn more
LG Kiosk & Touch

LG Kiosk & Touch

Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.

Learn more
UltraWide Monitors

UltraFine™

UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe newsletter
white bg image

Global service network

Global service network
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download