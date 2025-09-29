We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Outstanding visual performance
Bring media content to life with brilliant visuals that enhance atmosphere and capture customer attention.
- Product lineup suited for diverse outdoor advertising environments
- High-resolution displays that maximize visual impact
- Durable performance in all weather conditions
Operational efficiency
Increase efficiency and manage displays with ease through LG’s smart, energy-efficient technologies.
- Automatic brightness adjustment for energy savings
- Stable content operation on webOS
- Remote management with SuperSign software
Retail solutions by need
Complex mall outdoor area
Engage visitors from the moment they arrive with vivid outdoor displays with smart brightness, durable designs for all sorts of weather, and efficient solar energy systems.
- Commercial Display
Outdoor LED
Discover our highly durable LED models for outdoor applications like stadiums and billboards.
Outdoor & Window Facing
Explore the full range of our outdoor line-up.
Complex mall shopping area
Inspire shoppers with seamless displays, intuitive kiosks, and fresh-air solutions that create inviting, comfortable spaces where design, convenience, and experience come together.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
VRF Application Solutions
LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.
OLED Signage
LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design.
LG Kiosk & Touch
Enhance the fast and convenient ordering experience with LG Kiosk, offering overall satisfaction for customers.
Mobile flagship store
Immerse customers in innovation with vibrant visuals, interactive experiences, and sleek, durable designs that bring your brand story to life and leave a lasting impression.
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
UltraFine™
UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.